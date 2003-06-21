FBI: REvil cybergang behind the JBS ransomware attack:
The Federal Bureau of Investigations has officially stated that the REvil operation, aka Sodinokibi, is behind the ransomware attack targeting JBS, the world's largest meat producer.
"We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice," says an FBI Statement on JBS Cyberattack.
[...] The REvil ransomware operation is believed to be operated by a core group of Russian threat actors who recruit affiliates, or partners, who breach corporate networks, steal their data, and encrypt their devices.
This operation is run as a ransomware-as-a-service, where the core team earns 20-30% of all ransom payments, while the rest goes to their affiliates.
REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, launched its operation in April 2019 and is believed to be an offshoot or rebranding of the notorious GandCrab ransomware gang, which closed shop in June 2019.
[...] The operation claims to have earned $100 million in a single year through ransom payments.
[...] The JBS ransomware attack occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 31st, causing JBS to shut down its network to prevent the spread of the attack.
"The company took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company's global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation," JBS USA said in a statement.
The attack also led to JBS shutting down multiple food production sites as they lost access to portions of their network.
[...] "Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat. We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and we are successfully executing those plans," said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO.
"Given the progress our IT professionals and plant teams have made in the last 24 hours, the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational tomorrow."
Previously: Meat Producer JBS Says It Expects Most Plants to Resume Working Wednesday
