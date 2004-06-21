Legendary programming Q&A site Stack Overflow is being acquired by Prosus N.V., Europe's largest tech investment firm. According to a press release on Prosus' website, the two companies entered into a definitive acquisition agreement yesterday.

[...] In 2001, Prosus' parent company Naspers bought a 46.5% interest in Tencent for only $34 million— but earlier this year, Prosus liquidated a 2% Tencent stake for $14.6 billion, retaining a 28.9% interest valued at roughly $200 billion. Prosus chairman Koos Bekker said the Tencent liquidation will "fund continued growth in Prosus' core business lines and emerging sectors" and create "some headroom for acquisitions."

Stack Overflow co-founder Joel Spolsky blogged about the purchase, and Stack Overflow CEO Prasanth Chandrasekar wrote a more official announcement. Both blog posts characterize the acquisition as having little to no impact on the day-to-day operation of Stack Overflow.

[...] Spolsky went into more detail, saying that Stack Overflow will "continue to operate independently, with the exact same team in place that has been operating it, according to the exact same plan and the exact same business practices. Don't expect to see major changes or awkward 'synergies'... the entire company is staying in place: we just have different owners now."