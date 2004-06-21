Stories
Morphing Computer Chip Repels Hundreds of Professional DARPA Hackers

posted by Fnord666 on Friday June 04, @07:50AM
Security

mendax writes:

NewAtlas published an article that may outline the future of secure computing:

Engineers have designed a computer processor that thwarts hackers by randomly changing its microarchitecture every few milliseconds. Known as Morpheus, the puzzling processor has now aced its first major tests, repelling hundreds of professional hackers in a DARPA security challenge.

[...] Essentially, the processor starts by encrypting key information, such as the location, format and content of data. But that's not enough on its own – a dedicated hacker could still crack that code within a few hours. And that's where Morpheus gets clever – the system shuffles that encryption randomly every few hundred milliseconds. That way, even if a hacker somehow manages to get a picture of the entire processor, it'll completely change before they have a chance to act on it.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 04, @08:15AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 04, @08:15AM (#1141710)

    So this is how it starts. The fall of humanity.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 04, @08:28AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday June 04, @08:28AM (#1141712) Homepage Journal

      Not quite Skynet. See, the processor will encrypt the operator, and store him in memory somewhere. No need for all the violence that Skynet uses.

      --
      "Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 04, @08:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 04, @08:28AM (#1141711)

    MS a few years back - "your mouse moved. please restart to update drivers."
    How would you programme this chip to perform actions if all it does is self-mutate all the time?
    "I'm sorry Dave, that register no longer exists." ???

