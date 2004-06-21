Engineers have designed a computer processor that thwarts hackers by randomly changing its microarchitecture every few milliseconds. Known as Morpheus, the puzzling processor has now aced its first major tests, repelling hundreds of professional hackers in a DARPA security challenge.

[...] Essentially, the processor starts by encrypting key information, such as the location, format and content of data. But that's not enough on its own – a dedicated hacker could still crack that code within a few hours. And that's where Morpheus gets clever – the system shuffles that encryption randomly every few hundred milliseconds. That way, even if a hacker somehow manages to get a picture of the entire processor, it'll completely change before they have a chance to act on it.