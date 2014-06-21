from the waiting-for-the-first-crash-caused-by-online-gaming dept.
Here's the AMD RDNA 2-powered Navi 23 GPU from 2021 Tesla Model S:
Tesla announced its refreshed 2021 Model S electric vehicle teasing that it had 10 TFLOPs of compute performance, but now we know it is a custom AMD RDNA 2-based Navi 23 GPU and its GPU block diagram.
The AMD Navi 23 GPU should be used inside of the 2021 Tesla Model S for its entertainment and navigation systems, with GDDR6 memory (Samsung 16Gb chips) with 8GB in total. The Navi 23 GPU has 10 TFLOPs of performance, which is virtually identical to that of the Sony PlayStation 5 console and its semi-custom AMD chip.
Navi 23 has 32 Compute Units (2048 Stream Processors) with GPU clocks of at least 2.44GHz, while the 8GB of GDDR6 finds itself on a 128-bit memory bus -- making the memory bus of Tesla's new 2021 infotainment system similar to Microsoft's slower Xbox Series S console.
Yesterday, TESLA announced its updated Model S which brings a range of new features including a brand new infotainment system that brings 10 TFLOPs of horsepower, the same power as Sony's PS5 and is reportedly powered by AMD's RDNA 2 based Navi 23 GPU.
TESLA claims that their infotainment system allows for up to 10 TFLOPs of processing power which is on par with current-generation consoles such as the Sony PS5. The infotainment system comes with wireless controller compatibility and lets you game from any seat. And while TESLA doesn't mention any specs of this particular system, the hardware scene has a sense of what could be under the hood of the latest TESLA model S.
According to [Patrick Schur], TESLA Model S will be using the Navi 23 GPU which is a derivative of the Navi 2 SKUs & the smallest of the bunch. The Navi 21 GPU is featured on the high-end and flagship designs while the Navi 22 GPU will be focusing on the mainstream segment. The Navi 23 GPU will be aimed at the entry-level segment but it's still a match for existing consoles.
In a block diagram that originates from TESLA Motors themselves, it is shown that the Navi 23 GPU is indeed going to power the infotainment system on the Tesla Model S 2021. It features a 128-bit bus interface with four 2 GB DRAM modules which would allow for 8 GB GDDR6 memory (K4ZAF325XM dies). The memory would operate at 14 Gbps to deliver a total bandwidth of 224 GB/s. The AMD Navi 23 GPU would connect to the main B2B connector through a PCIe Gen 3 x8 link and feature HDMI 1.4.