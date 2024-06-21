from the job-of-the-future-solar-panel-washer dept.
Most new wind and solar projects will be cheaper than coal, report finds:
Almost two-thirds of wind and solar projects built globally last year will be able to generate cheaper electricity than even the world's cheapest new coal plants, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena).
The agency found that the falling cost of new windfarms and solar panels meant 62% of new renewable energy projects could undercut the cost of up to 800 gigawatts (GW) worth of coal plants, or almost enough to supply the UK's electricity needs 10 times over.
Solar power costs fell by 16% last year, according to the report, while the cost of onshore wind dropped 13% and offshore wind by 9%.
In less than a decade the cost of large-scale solar power has fallen by more than 85% while onshore wind has fallen almost 56% and offshore wind has declined by almost 48%. Francesco La Camera, Irena's director general, said the agency's latest research proved the world was "far beyond the tipping point of coal".
He said: "Today renewables are the cheapest source of power. Renewables present countries tied to coal with an economically attractive phase-out agenda that ensures they meet growing energy demand, while saving costs, adding jobs, boosting growth and meeting climate ambition."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday June 24, @09:25PM (1 child)
Factor in the damage to the environment and to people coal causes and that number would be even better, I wager.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Thursday June 24, @09:34PM
which is awesome, but it's also like saying "a kia optima is cheaper per mile than a truck." coal is for base power, solar and wind is for random power. while solar may be cheaper than coal, it does not replace coal. gas or hydro or nuclear can replace coal - not solar or wind, so the entire comparison is a strawman. the real question is, why aren't they comparing other base load alternatives to coal? oh, because that completely reverses their damn point.
yeah, coal is bad. yeah, we should pay more money per watt and replace it with nuclear or something else like using solar to pump a lake uphill. getting rid of coal makes energy More expensive, not less. and I'm fully willing to pay that. but when someone simply lies to make their point, their point and everything else they say is now garbage.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 24, @09:29PM
