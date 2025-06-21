from the can't-prove-a-negative dept.
Blood test that finds 50 types of cancer is accurate enough to be rolled out:
A simple blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before any clinical signs or symptoms of the disease emerge in a person is accurate enough to be rolled out as a screening test, according to scientists. The test, which is also being piloted by NHS England in the autumn, is aimed at people at higher risk of the disease including patients aged 50 or older. It is able to identify many types of the disease that are difficult to diagnose in the early stages such as head and neck, ovarian, pancreatic, oesophageal and some blood cancers.
Scientists said their findings, published in the journal Annals of Oncology, show that the test accurately detects cancer often before any signs or symptoms appear, while having a very low false positive rate.
The test, developed by US-based company Grail, looks for chemical changes in fragments of genetic code – cell-free DNA (cfDNA) – that leak from tumours into the bloodstream.
The Guardian first reported on the test last year and how it had been developed using a machine learning algorithm – a type of artificial intelligence. It works by examining the DNA that is shed by tumours and found circulating in the blood. More specifically, it focuses on chemical changes to this DNA, known as methylation patterns.
Now the latest study has revealed the test has an impressively high level of accuracy. Scientists analysed the performance of the test in 2,823 people with the disease and 1,254 people without.
It correctly identified when cancer was present in 51.5% of cases, across all stages of the disease, and wrongly detected cancer in only 0.5% of cases.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday June 25, @03:28PM (1 child)
Supposed someone suggested this as a routine screening tool. For every million people screened, five thousand would get a cancer scare and some potentially invasive tests.
It might be a worthwhile tradeoff of course.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday June 25, @03:51PM
Only if it is used in isolation. But imagine this. Currently the test identifies those with early stage cancers before any other test finds them. That doesn't imply they cannot be detected by other means, only that a simple test that can be used to screen many people is now available. Doctors can make an assessment on what is now necessary - test every 3 months, 6 months, 1 year? Are there other treatments that can be completed at this stage that will significantly improve the chances of eradicating the cancer now before it gets any more advanced? It will make the diagnoses much more timely and improve the treatment and life expectancy of cancer patients.
In the event of a positive test, it isn't necessary to tell the patient that cancer has been found, merely that more testing is required using other means to confirm or disprove the results, or the same testing is necessary at regular intervals in the future. That level of expertise is already available - doctors have been giving the results of many different tests for a wide range of medical conditions in a sensitive and intelligent manner for many years. This test isn't replacing the doctor, it isn't a test that you do at home while watching the TV. But it can be of considerable use in alerting doctors to conditions that would otherwise go unnoticed.
If the test is a false positive then having additional tests at more frequent intervals for that individual will surely be better than scrapping the test altogether and denying the test to many others who would have their cancers correctly identified much earlier.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @03:47PM
Nice to see Elizabeth Holmes has found a new job.