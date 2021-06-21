Think of them as master Lego builders, only at an atomic scale. Engineers at CU Boulder have taken a major step forward in combing advanced computer simulations with artificial intelligence to try to predict how electronics, like the transistors in your cell phone, will fail.

The new research was led by physicist and aerospace engineer Sanghamitra Neogi and appears this week in the journal npj Computational Materials.

In their latest study, Neogi and her colleagues mapped out the physics of small building blocks made up of atoms, then used machine learning techniques to estimate how larger structures created from those same building blocks might behave. It's a bit like looking at a single Lego brick to try to predict the strength of a much larger castle.

"We're trying to understand the physics of devices with billions of atoms," said Neogi, assistant professor in the Ann and H.J. Smead Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences.