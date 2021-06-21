AI may soon predict how electronics fail:
Think of them as master Lego builders, only at an atomic scale. Engineers at CU Boulder have taken a major step forward in combing advanced computer simulations with artificial intelligence to try to predict how electronics, like the transistors in your cell phone, will fail.
The new research was led by physicist and aerospace engineer Sanghamitra Neogi and appears this week in the journal npj Computational Materials.
In their latest study, Neogi and her colleagues mapped out the physics of small building blocks made up of atoms, then used machine learning techniques to estimate how larger structures created from those same building blocks might behave. It's a bit like looking at a single Lego brick to try to predict the strength of a much larger castle.
"We're trying to understand the physics of devices with billions of atoms," said Neogi, assistant professor in the Ann and H.J. Smead Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences.
It's a pursuit that could be a boon for the electronics that underpin our daily lives, from smartphones and electric cars to emerging quantum computers. One day, Neogi said, engineers could use the team's methods to pinpoint in advance weak points in the design of electronic components.
The project is part of Neogi's larger focus on how the world of very small things, such as the wiggling of atoms, can help people build new and more efficient computers—even ones that take their inspiration from human brains. Artem Pimachev, a research associate in aerospace engineering at CU Boulder, is a coauthor of the new study.
"Rather than wait for years to figure out why devices fail, our methods can give us a priori knowledge on how a device is going to work before we even build it," Neogi said.
