Biohackers Figure Out How to Make Insulin 98% Cheaper

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 29, @03:00PM
In a healthy human body, insulin is a hormone created by the pancreas that controls glucose levels in the bloodstream. But a diabetic's body doesn't naturally produce insulin, which means the body can't store glucose for later use as energy in fat cells.

Because of this, the fat cells break down and over-produce keto acids — the organic compounds responsible for converting glucose into energy — leading to acid levels that are too high for the liver to withstand. Should a diabetic not have access to insulin, this acid imbalance can trigger diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition. This is why monitoring insulin levels and using medicine is critical to survival for diabetics.

[...] In 1996, a vial of Humalog produced by Eli Lilly cost $21. Today, it's priced at $324 despite the cost of production remaining steady.

Every person with type I diabetes relies on insulin to survive, and many are willing to spend whatever it takes to get their necessary dosage. Big pharma is clearly taking advantage of this vulnerable part of the population, gorging themselves by charging astronomical costs and pricing out those who can't afford to keep up.

A group of dedicated biohackers believes that making insulin more accessible requires taking the monopoly away from the big three pharmaceutical companies that produce it. So they've started the Open Insulin Foundation, a non-profit with plans to develop the world's first open-source insulin production model.

The team consists of dozens of volunteers led by founder Anthony DiFranco, a type I diabetic. They're now able to produce the microorganisms needed for insulin with a bioreactor. They're also working to develop equipment that can purify the proteins produced by the bioreactor.

[...] With open-source hardware equivalent to proprietary bioreactors, the foundation hopes to give labs across the world access to the equipment needed to produce the insulin protein on a small scale.

[...] Today, they're beginning to see hopeful signs of a major breakthrough — like getting an FDA-approved protocol for making injectables. The team estimates that costs will be 98% cheaper than big pharma, reaching prices as low as $5-15 per vial. The best part? They're willing to give away their plans for how to make insulin for free.

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by WizardFusion on Tuesday June 29, @03:09PM (9 children)

    by WizardFusion (498) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 29, @03:09PM (#1150831) Journal

    This may be a radical idea, but what about a proper medical health care system like most of the modern world.

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday June 29, @03:17PM (5 children)

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Tuesday June 29, @03:17PM (#1150837)

      You pinko commie sumbitches ain't gonna ruin the good ole US of A's way of living! Who are you to tell me I should contribute to the health and well being of others when the only person's I'm interested in is mine?

      Land of the sick, home of the grave.

    • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by js290 on Tuesday June 29, @03:37PM

      by js290 (14148) on Tuesday June 29, @03:37PM (#1150844)

      We can have universal health by shutting down the USDA & FDA... Dr Rosedale "measured [boy's] insulin level, after [boy] ate piece of toast & his insulin levels went into the 100s" [bit.ly]

    • (Score: 3, Flamebait) by DannyB on Tuesday June 29, @04:02PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 29, @04:02PM (#1150863) Journal

      This may be a radical idea, but what about a proper medical health care system like most of the modern world.

      About half the population in America doesn't want that.

      Trump promised to get rid of the evil Obamacare. The fake news then reports that Trump is getting rid of the ACA. Many people including Republicans protest that they WANT TO KEEP THE ACA, they just want to get rid of Obamacare. But keep the ACA!

      The poor idiots (because they have been lied to) don't realize the ACA and Obamacare are the same thing. Obamacare is simply the slur word that Fox News invented years ago to describe the ACA. The slur went viral among Republicans, so we never hear of the ACA and thus many don't know what the ACA is. I've been surprised in years before during November when it is time for open enrollment into next year's health and other benefits, when some people suddenly learn that the ACA is Obamacare.

      --
      Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.

    • (Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday June 29, @04:17PM

      by Tork (3914) on Tuesday June 29, @04:17PM (#1150868)

      This may be a radical idea, but what about a proper medical health care system like most of the modern world.

      Because it's an inexplicably partisan issue.

      --
      Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday June 29, @03:11PM (3 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Tuesday June 29, @03:11PM (#1150833)

    It was eye opening. I didn't need a prescription for the insulin, but I did for the needles. The needles cost more than the insulin (no insurance, of course). I think a 1 month supply was something like $20.

    Sadly, the cat did not take well to shots, so we just let her be and took her to the vet for her final visit maybe 3 weeks later.

    Oh yeah, I couldn't do anything with the leftover insulin/needles. The pharmacy didn't want them back (understandable), and Craigslist didn't exist yet (or at least I hadn't heard of it). I didn't know any heroin addicts, so both insulin and the needles went into the trash.

    --
    The 3 symptoms of laziness: 1) think of something tomorrow 2)

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday June 29, @03:22PM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Tuesday June 29, @03:22PM (#1150840)

      I couldn't do anything with the leftover insulin/needles. The pharmacy didn't want them back (understandable), and Craigslist didn't exist yet

      Dude, you're not very imaginative. Every city has a neighborhood where you can make good money selling second-hand clean needles still in their packaging...

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 29, @03:27PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 29, @03:27PM (#1150841) Homepage Journal

      the cat did not take well to shots

      One more reason to love dogs. Gather that skin above their shoulders, and you can stick needles in them all day long - or until something distracts them.

      --
      "Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 29, @04:19PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 29, @04:19PM (#1150870) Journal

      I didn't need a prescription for the insulin, but I did for the needles.

      I once had a diabetic minor child who is now an adult that we see every month or so.

      Prior to having an insulin pump there were several years we were doing injections.

      Once we ran out of syringes just because we somehow had screwed up. We didn't discover this until late at night. No problem. The pharmacy we use is open 24 hours.

      I rush there. Arrive in jogging pants and t-shirt asking for syringes. I am very specific about exactly which syringes I want. (Many to choose from.) And I only want one bag of (about a dozen?). They look at me funny. Start asking various questions. I can answer everything. I have ID. I can identify who the patient is, and exactly which insulin it is for, etc. And they have records. I only want a few tonight. Tomorrow I'll come back and buy a whole box deal with insurance, etc.

      I was able to buy just one baggie of syringes over the counter inexpensively.

      --
      Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday June 29, @03:11PM (2 children)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Tuesday June 29, @03:11PM (#1150835)

    Big pharma doesn't gorge on individuals with diabetes, they gorge on national or private health insurance money. It's not like individuals can't afford insuline (normally, if you don't live in the US, or if you live in the US and you have a decent job with decent coverage): they'll get their insulin no matter what, but someone's gonna pay what pharmaceutical companies charge - be it the taxpayer or someone else - and the damn companies know it, and they're milking whoever writes the check for all it's worth.

    • (Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday June 29, @04:13PM (1 child)

      by sjames (2882) on Tuesday June 29, @04:13PM (#1150867) Journal

      They absolutely do gorge themselves on individuals. The insurance companies don't just eat the exorbitant costs, they pass it on. You or your employer pay bloated premiums as a result. If it's your employer, that affects what they're willing to pay as salary in addition to the health insurance and it aaffects what theyu charge customers for goods and services.

      So yes, the whole country suffers because of the bloated hogs in the pharmaceutical industry charging rapacious prices for insulin and other drugs.

      Meanwhile, people in the U.S. die every year from skimping on insulin because they can't afford it. Even the co-pay for insulin exceeds the reasonable retail price.

      • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday June 29, @04:21PM

        by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 29, @04:21PM (#1150872) Journal

        Wait, uh, wut? You are saying that the health insurance isn't just a big magical pile of money in the sky for big pharma?

        --
        Ingenuity's success on Mars should inspire congress to mandate NASA build a helicopter for the moon.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by jimbrooking on Tuesday June 29, @03:33PM

    by jimbrooking (3465) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday June 29, @03:33PM (#1150843)

    Watch Big Pharma squash them like a bug.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by js290 on Tuesday June 29, @03:39PM

    by js290 (14148) on Tuesday June 29, @03:39PM (#1150847)

    Dr. Bernstein has had [type 1] diabetes for 72 years ... [diabetes-book.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @04:08PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 29, @04:08PM (#1150865)

    errr... who would actually have to pay 328 $ for insulin?
    i mean, you are at the door step of a hospital and thru some miracle people figure out that you are 328 dollars away from death?

    also hurray for cheap insulin and cheap way to (maybe) assinate someone...

    • (Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday June 29, @04:20PM

      by sjames (2882) on Tuesday June 29, @04:20PM (#1150871) Journal

      If you are a type 1 diabetic, you will be sooner or later $328 away from death. Perhaps not today, but soon.

      It's not like your need for insulin will go away and currently it's not like you're just going to whip some up in your kitchen.

      Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical lobby does it's best to keep Americans from buying their insulin from other countries that don't tolerate these sorts of shenanigans.

