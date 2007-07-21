from the kaching dept.
As many as 1,500 businesses around the world have been infected by highly destructive malware that first struck software maker Kaseya. In one of the worst ransom attacks ever, the malware, in turn, used that access to fell Kaseya's customers.
The attack struck on Friday afternoon in the lead-up to the three-day Independence Day holiday weekend in the US. Hackers affiliated with REvil, one of ransomware's most cutthroat gangs, exploited a zero-day vulnerability in the Kaseya VSA remote management service, which the company says is used by 35,000 customers. The REvil affiliates then used their control of Kaseya's infrastructure to push a malicious software update to customers, who are primarily small-to-midsize businesses.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday July 07, @11:39AM
So what must change for this to get better?
What will actually happen?
I don't know, but I'm imagining that before Missy can even access her work word processing computer she has to provide a blood sample (because biometrics are so fucking perfect) a mile long password of gibberish (that no one but hackers can remember), and verify using text messages over a smart phone (because glorious cell phones and retarded texting are so fucking secure and impenetrable), all while the copy of Windows Eleventy pushes out some new random feature that is full of exploitable bugs, every form field on the company web site is exploitable to injection attacks, and all company data is stored "in the cloud" where the Chinese are already picking over every last juicy bit.
Oh, and backups? What backups? We don't need no stenkin backups!