THIS is the incredible moment a teen golfer's ball is struck by a lightning bolt just after he struck it during a storm.

Amazing footage shows Tomas Gomez, 18, smashing the ball at 88mph at a driving range - before it's zapped in mid-air.

“When I saw the lightning bolt my first instinct was to run,” Gomez recalled in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“I slipped on the wet floor and was just happy I caught myself… I was just glad that [lightning] hit the ball instead of me.”

The terrifying few seconds managed to be caught on video by one of his pals who were watching with his siblings and were stunned by Mother Nature’s accuracy.