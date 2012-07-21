Incredible Moment Teen Golfer'S 88Mph Ball Is Struck By Lightning Just After He Hits It During Terrifying Storm:
THIS is the incredible moment a teen golfer's ball is struck by a lightning bolt just after he struck it during a storm.
Amazing footage shows Tomas Gomez, 18, smashing the ball at 88mph at a driving range - before it's zapped in mid-air.
“When I saw the lightning bolt my first instinct was to run,” Gomez recalled in an interview with the Daily Mail.
“I slipped on the wet floor and was just happy I caught myself… I was just glad that [lightning] hit the ball instead of me.”
The terrifying few seconds managed to be caught on video by one of his pals who were watching with his siblings and were stunned by Mother Nature’s accuracy.
Direct link to the video on Instagram.
Any Soylentils have a near experience with a lightning strike?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday July 12, @09:51PM (3 children)
If I were a golfer, I would not want my balls getting struck by lightning right after they got hit.
That could lead to tempers flaring over how to keep score.
No reasonable person could have expected Trump's sworn testimony under oath to be true.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 12, @10:01PM
It's fake noose. No one is seen shaking the feces down their pants leg after the lightning strike.
Remember, No One Is Coming to Save Us
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday July 12, @11:37PM
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday July 13, @12:35AM
I'm unclear on the rules there. Perhaps you place a new ball wherever the largest charred chunk lands. Not sure where the drop happens if there's no visible chunks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @10:17PM
Clever headline. Took me a while to realize it meant a golf ball, not the other kind.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 12, @10:17PM (2 children)
Pretty lame shit, dude.. And the Mail?? Good Lord!
(Score: 4, Informative) by Mykl on Monday July 12, @10:22PM
The article and video itself are fine for viewing at work, but the site then immediately autoplayed a video afterward that was definitely NSFW, so be aware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 13, @01:23AM
The whole site is idle section.
Source: Nobody makes money puttering around here, not even the admins.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Tuesday July 13, @02:12AM (1 child)
"Don't anthropomorphize lightning. It hates it when you do that."
But it's hard to resist phrasing things as "seeking a path to ground".
Going through a golf ball doesn't help "accomplish" that. If it had been a conductive ball, it would have gotten polarized by the ambient electric field and would have attracted the lightning. But golf balls are insulators.
It happened, we have video, but it's a mystery why lightning would have hit a golf ball.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 13, @02:15AM
I think the topgolf balls are tagged, but I had the same thought initially. I don't know how they're tagged but it can be ID'd by the targets, but it can also track distance driven so I don't know if it's RFID or something a little more advanced.
(Score: 3, Touché) by SomeGuy on Tuesday July 13, @02:32AM
"88Mph Ball Is Struck By Lightning"
So, did that shoot the ball 30 years in to the future?
Balls? Where we're going, we don't need BALLS.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Tuesday July 13, @02:42AM
Who stands around waving a metal rod around in an electrical storm?