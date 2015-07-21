Steam Deck is Valve's Switch-like portable PC: Starting at $399 this December
Steam Deck is Valve's Switch-like portable PC, starting at $399 this December
On Thursday, Valve took the wraps off its new Switch-like portable PC, now dubbed the Steam Deck, confirming that it is indeed the hardware Ars Technica wrote about earlier this year. The device will begin shipping later this year at a starting price of $399.
The hefty-looking console, which is 11.7 inches long, will launch at three price points, differentiated by built-in storage capacity, SSD speed ratings, and differently tempered glass on its screen. Those particular upgrades will cost $529 (256GB) and $649 (512GB, "anti-glare etched glass"). Both pricier bundles include a carrying case.
Valve Announces the "Steam Deck", a Handheld Gaming PC
Valve has announced a handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck:
[...] Valve promises that "your entire Steam Library shows up, just like [on] any other PC," when you load up your Steam account on a Steam Deck. The device will run on a "new version" of SteamOS, itself a Linux distro, with Valve's Proton compatibility layer used to ensure that Windows games function properly. Valve has been bullish about testing and expanding Proton compatibility over the years, and Steam Deck will be the initiative's biggest proving ground yet. If you'd rather roll with your own OS, Valve chief Gabe Newell has indicated that Deck owners can wipe the device and start with whatever they choose, including their own licensed copy of Windows.
Steam Deck has a 7-inch touchscreen with a 1280×800 resolution. The device will use the long-rumored "Van Gogh" APU from AMD, which has 4 "Zen 2" CPU cores and 8 "RDNA 2" GPU compute units. It also has 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at 5500 MT/s.
The base model includes 64 GB of eMMC storage for $400, while the more expensive models include larger and faster NVMe SSD storage and some other improvements. There is a microSD slot for expandable storage. The device will begin shipping in December 2021.
Also at Videocardz.
Previously: Valve Working on a Handheld Gaming PC Running Linux
Related Stories
Exclusive: Valve is making a Switch-like portable gaming PC
Video game and hardware studio Valve has been secretly building a Switch-like portable PC designed to run a large number of games on the Steam PC platform via Linux—and it could launch, supply chain willing, by year's end.
Multiple sources familiar with the matter have confirmed that the hardware has been in development for some time, and this week, Valve itself pointed to the device by slipping new hardware-related code into the latest version of Steam, the company's popular PC gaming storefront and ecosystem.
[...] In recent years, the "Switch-like PC" category has exploded. In early 2020, Alienware revealed its first Switch-like gaming PC, but the "concept" device has not yet turned into a commercial product. If you want to buy a similar device today, you're largely looking at products from Chinese OEMs like GPD, One-Netbook, and Aya, who have slapped ultramobile PC processors and parts into a Switch-like chassis.
Rumors point to an AMD "Van Gogh" APU (Zen 2 quad-core with RDNA 2 graphics and support for LPDDR5 RAM), 7/8-inch screen, at a $400 price point for a Q4 2021 release.
Also at Wccftech.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 15, @11:18PM
SN's .onion service needs to update to v3 from v2.
In addition, when I visit the .onion the top story is from July 5th of 2020.
Hope this helps! Thanks a lot!
--------------------
In addition: the dev .onion doesn't work (500 Internal Server Error)
The WIKI .onion works, but it might be outdated like the main .onion, I don't know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 15, @11:18PM (1 child)
Don’t fool yourself. This is made in Chinese death camps by enslaved Uyghurs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 15, @11:25PM
So is the device you wrote that comment on.