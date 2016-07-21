from the sales-volume-best-indicator-of-quality dept.
From Xiaomi has overtaken Apple as the world's second-biggest smartphone seller. Here's how the major players rank.
Xiaomi has overtaken Apple to become the second-biggest smartphone seller in the world.
For the first time, the Chinese electronics giant took second place in Canalys' quarterly smartphone sales report, with a 17% share of the market.
Samsung remained in the number one spot, accounting for 19% of global smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2021, the closely-watched report showed. Apple had 14% of the market.
If I read that right:
Samsung - 19 %
Xiaomi - 17%
Apple - 14%
Ben Stanton, research manager at Canalys, said: "All vendors are fighting hard to secure component supply amid global shortages, but Xiaomi already has its sights set on the next prize: displacing Samsung to become the world's largest vendor."
[...] Although Canalys said it was the first time Xiaomi had ranked above Apple on its list, in October, International Data Corporation said that Xiaomi sold nearly 5 million more smartphones than Apple in the third quarter of 2020.
In the end, there can be only one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 17, @09:46AM
19% of smartphones by volume, or by revenue?
The thing about iOS devices, is despite being more restrictive, locked down, and the ultimate in OEM control over the user, the users in question pay more, spend more money, and pay more over to Apple in 30% i-Taxation revenues than any other smartphone segment. Apple has grown fat on the conspicuous over consumption of their compliant herd of iSnobs, every racing their wallets after the next advertised 'trend'.
Android manufacturers on the other hand, count pennies on the dollar. The average app 'attachement' rate on Android probably never surpasses the cost of the phone.