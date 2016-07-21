EU unveils sweeping climate change plan:
The European Union has announced a raft of climate change proposals aimed at pushing it towards its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
A dozen draft proposals, which still need to be approved by the bloc's 27 member states and the EU parliament, were announced on Wednesday.
They include plans to tax jet fuel and effectively ban the sale of petrol and diesel powered cars within 20 years.
The proposals, however, could face years of negotiations.
The plans triggered serious infighting at the European Commission, the bloc's administrative arm, as the final tweaks were being made, sources told the AFP news agency.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 18, @12:36PM
Missing data: it will allow EU to place CO2 tariffs on imports into EU, like from China or US, that accounts for the waste they emit that is embedded in these products. This allows the local companies to play on a level playing field while developing a CO2-neutral production process. In the long run, EU will be ahead of the rest of the world.
This is exactly what US should have enacted a decade ago except that they were not interesting in CO2 neutral economy. The bitching that "China pollutes more and will not reduce" was just fake excuses pushed by the elites that want to maintain the status-quo of making money from pollution.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday July 18, @12:43PM
Apparently, the tax on aviation fuel exempts private jets. If the rest of the proposals contain similar exemptions, then this is a pile of hypocrisy. Typical of the EU Commission.
