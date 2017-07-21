from the 35°C-TW dept.
How hot is too hot for the human body?:
Some climate models predict that we're going to start hitting wet-bulb temperatures over 95 °F by the middle of the 21st century. Other researchers say we're already there. In a study published in 2020, researchers showed that some places in the subtropics have already reported such conditions—and they're getting more common.
While most researchers agree that a wet-bulb temperature of 95 °F is unlivable for most humans, the reality is that less extreme conditions can be deadly too. We've only hit those wet-bulb temperatures on Earth a few times, but heat kills people around the world every year.
[...] Heat acclimatization builds up over time: It can start in as little as a few days, and the whole process can take six weeks or longer, Hanna says. People who are more acclimatized to heat sweat more, and their sweat is more diluted, meaning they lose fewer electrolytes through their sweat. This can protect the body from dehydration and heart and kidney problems, Hanna says.
Acclimatization is why heat waves in cooler places, or heat waves early in summer, are more likely to be deadly than the same conditions in hotter places or later in summer. It's not just that places like Canada and Seattle are less likely to have air conditioning, although infrastructure is another big factor in how deadly heat waves will be. Residents of cooler places are also just less acclimatized to the heat, so wet-bulb temperatures below 95 °F can be deadly.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 19, @04:38AM (1 child)
Society in the US has a long way to go toward acclimatization for hot weather. Few people in the US are willing to adjust their work day, to work in the cooler hours. I've spent much of my working life, listening to 'Muricans making fun of Mexicans for taking a siesta in the middle of the day.
I've CHOSEN to work third shift (11:00PM to 7:00AM) for more than 16 years, because the night hours are cooler. My candy ass would melt in the plant, if I had to work 2nd shift (3:00PM to 11:00PM), and 1st shift is little better than second.
I've worked under the noonday sun when there was no shade to be found, as a much younger man. You won't find me doing that again in this lifetime.
Did a few years in business for myself, in construction work that could almost never be done in the dark. Our days started an hour before sunrise, so that we could be on site, and tools ready to work at first light. Generally, we knocked off at 2:00, but I stayed flexible - on a cool day, we might work until dark. On a very hot day, we might knock off at noon.
Never saw the point of adhering to some rigid time schedule when the weather was killing you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @04:51AM
I will come and save you, runaway!
Signed AC :)
PS: No, not gonna do it. Ain't going all the way to Arkansaw. No way. Sorry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 19, @04:41AM
And organisms adapt.
Those that don't go the route of dinosaurs.
As Picard said, turn the page.