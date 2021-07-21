Stories
Researchers Find No Link Between Habitual Coffee Consumption and Arrhythmia

Thursday July 22, @04:29AM
In a large, prospective, population-based community cohort study of 386,258 coffee drinkers, greater amounts of habitual coffee consumption were inversely associated with a lower risk of cardiac arrhythmia; in fact, each additional daily cup of coffee was associated with a 3% reduced risk of developing an arrhythmia; these associations were not significantly modified by genetic variants that affect caffeine metabolism.

“Coffee is the primary source of caffeine for most people, and it has a reputation for causing or exacerbating arrhythmias,” said Professor Gregory Marcus, a researcher in the Division of Cardiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

“But we found no evidence that caffeine consumption leads to a greater risk of arrhythmias.”

“Our population-based study provides reassurance that common prohibitions against caffeine to reduce arrhythmia risk are likely unwarranted.”

[...] The higher amounts of coffee were actually associated with a 3% reduced risk of developing an arrhythmia.

“Only a randomized clinical trial can definitively demonstrate clear effects of coffee or caffeine consumption,” Professor Marcus said.

[...] “Coffee’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may play a role, and some properties of caffeine could be protective against some arrhythmias.”

Eun-jeong Kim, Thomas J. Hoffmann, Gregory Nah, et al. Coffee Consumption and Incident Tachyarrhythmias, JAMA Internal Medicine (DOI: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.3616)

