Akamai is investigating an ongoing outage affecting many major websites and online services, including Steam, the PlayStation Network, Newegg, AWS, Amazon, Google, and Salesforce.

While the company has already acknowledged the issue, pinning it on an Edge DNS service problem, Akamai is still trying to find the underlying cause behind the incident.

"We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service," the company said in an Edge DNS Service Incident notice.

"We are actively investigating the issue. If you have questions or are experiencing impact due to this issue, please contact Akamai Technical Support.

"In the interest of time, we are providing you the most current information available, which is subject to changes, corrections, and updates."

[...] "At 15:46 UTC [Thursday], a software configuration update triggered a bug in the DNS system, the system that directs browsers to websites. This caused a disruption impacting availability of some customer websites," the company said.

"The disruption lasted up to an hour. Upon rolling back the software configuration update, the services resumed normal operations. Akamai can confirm this was not a cyberattack against Akamai’s platform.