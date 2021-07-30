Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

GAO Denies Blue Origin and Dynetics Protests Against SpaceX's $3 Billion Lunar Lander Award

posted by chromas on Saturday July 31, @12:30AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Watchdog denies Blue Origin's challenge to NASA's lunar lander program

Blue Origin's protest against NASA's decision to pick just one company to build the country's first human lunar lander in decades was denied by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the watchdog agency said Friday, also denying a similar protest from Dynetics. The decision keeps Blue Origin's rival, Elon Musk's SpaceX, the sole winner of NASA's lucrative Moon lander program and hands a loss to Jeff Bezos, whose space company waged a months-long fight to win the same funding.

In a formal protest filed in April, Bezos' Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics had accused NASA of running afoul of contracting law when the agency shelved their proposals and gave Musk's SpaceX a lone $3 billion contract to land a crew of humans on the Moon by 2024. NASA had said it could award up to two companies for the contract, but never committed to that number, and went with SpaceX's Starship proposal. The GAO found that NASA "reserved the right to make multiple awards, a single award, or no award at all."

Musk responded to the news by tweeting "GAO" with a flexing bicep emoji.

Also at CNBC and Wccftech.

Original Submission


«  Google and Facebook Mandate Vaccines for Employees at U.S. Offices
GAO Denies Blue Origin and Dynetics Protests Against SpaceX's $3 Billion Lunar Lander Award | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.