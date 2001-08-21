Two-thirds of American employees regret their college degrees:
A college education is still considered a pathway to higher lifetime earnings and gainful employment for Americans. Nevertheless, two-thirds of employees report having regrets when it comes to their advanced degrees, according to a PayScale survey of 248,000 respondents this past spring that was released Tuesday.
Student loan debt, which has ballooned to nearly $1.6 trillion nationwide in 2019, was the No. 1 regret among workers with college degrees. About 27% of survey respondents listed student loans as their top misgiving, PayScale said.
[...] About 70% of college students graduated with student loan debt this year, averaging about $33,000 per student. And as younger grads pay off student loan balances, they're struggling to accumulate wealth or are putting off purchasing homes — some millennials are even struggling to purchase groceries.
[...] College debt was followed by chosen area of study (12%) as a top regret for employees, though this varied greatly by major. Other regrets include poor networking, school choice, too many degrees, time spent completing education and academic underachievement.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday August 01, @07:52PM (1 child)
Government involvement in student loans was incredibly, utterly stupid. "Help the underprivileged." Right.
More like throw money at colleges, which then have no incentive to keep costs down. Massive increase in administration, idiotic degree programs - get that sweet, sweet government money. Who cares if your students have lifetime debt for their useless degrees?
Rip off the bandage. No more student loans, starting now. Painful, but better than more decades of idiocy.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Sunday August 01, @07:58PM
Every time easy credit is available, prices run up. This could have been foreseen. I want to help the underprivileged but student loans were the opposite of what was needed.