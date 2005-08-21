Hawaiian Electric has launched a new programme that will pay customers to add battery storage to an existing or new rooftop solar system.

The 'Battery Bonus' scheme is a one-time cash incentive paid to residential and commercial customers on the island of O'ahu, which Hawaiian Electric hopes will move the state toward its goal of 100% clean energy by 2045.

[...] "The Public Utilities Commission sees the value that solar and batteries can bring to our grid, and have unveiled a new program to accelerate adoption here in Hawaii," said Robert Harris, Sunrun's director of public policy for Hawaii.

Applications will be accepted until June 20, 2023, or until the cap is reached, with customers required to use a contractor. Taxable payments will be made to the solar-plus-storage system owner.

Customers who take part must use or export stored electricity at the contracted amount on a two-hour schedule specified by Hawaiian Electric between 6pm-8pm every day (including weekends and holidays) until December 31, 2023.

After this, they will be given the option to move onto the scheme's next phase – a ten-year programme to be defined by the PUC.