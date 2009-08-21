Stories
Glenfiddich Uses Own Whisky Waste to Fuel Trucks

posted by janrinok on Monday August 09, @07:23PM
from the I'll-drink-to-that dept.
upstart writes:

Glenfiddich uses own whisky waste to fuel trucks:

Scotch whisky maker Glenfiddich has announced that it will convert its delivery trucks to run on low-emission biogas made from waste products from its own whisky distilling process.

The company said it has installed fuelling stations at its Dufftown distillery in north-eastern Scotland which use technology developed by its parent company William Grant and Sons. It will convert its production waste and residues into an Ultra-Low Carbon Fuel (ULCF) gas that produces minimal carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions.

Glenfiddich said the transition to using fuel made from the distillery’s waste product is part of a “closed-loop” sustainability initiative. Stuart Watts, distillery director at William Grant, said traditionally Glenfiddich has sold off spent grains left over from the malting process to be used for a high-protein cattle feed.

However, through anaerobic digestion – where bacteria break down organic matter, producing biogas – the distillery can also use the liquid waste from the process to make fuel and eventually recycle all of its waste products this way.

[...] Last year, the Government announced a £10m fund to assist UK distilleries with transitions to low-carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and biomass.

  by looorg on Monday August 09, @07:43PM

    by looorg (578) on Monday August 09, @07:43PM (#1165095)

    It's nice that it's Whiskey but this is quite common these days. To find alternative uses for what was previously "waste" products. After all things you can repurpose and use or sell is just another revenue stream instead of having to get rid of it as waste or trash.

    There was (or is) a fairly interesting edu-tainment style documentary on the BBC called "Inside the factory" that shows part of the more modern factory setting. Highly recommended really, once you just get past all the presenters wanting to be "funny" or acting more stupid then they hopefully are.
    https://www.tvmaze.com/shows/19291/inside-the-factory [tvmaze.com]

