How Detroit residents are building their own internet:
Detroit has historically been one of the least connected cities in America, with about 40 percent of Detroit residents lacking any home internet access at all. Things are changing, though, thanks in large part to projects like the Equitable Internet Initiative (EII), a collaboration between the Detroit Community Technology Project and a network of community organizations.
EII has an ambitious goal: to strengthen neighborhoods by building low-cost, high-speed internet for the underserved communities of Detroit, to increase digital literacy, and to train residents to be "digital stewards." And against all odds, they are succeeding.
Over the past six years, EII has built and maintained an impressive internet network across large swaths of Detroit, training digital stewards from the community to set up and install wireless access points, fiber hookups and hotspots, and educating residents on how to safely and effectively use the internet.
The onslaught of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns around the country exacerbated an issue that has been pervasive for decades: the digital divide. As many Americans logged into Zoom to conduct business, chat with their family and watch Netflix, millions of others were offline and disconnected, struggling to find information about COVID-19, schedule vaccine appointments and apply for unemployment. This is the digital divide: the gap between those who have digital connectivity, and those who do not. This disparity is especially pronounced in communities of color, as well as low income communities.
[...] "Access to information is like liberty. Whenever that is restricted or limited for the sake of capitalism, it's so symbolic of oppression because people can't make up their own minds," says Shahmir. "When they don't have that information, can they really make the best decisions for themselves?"
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 12, @11:48PM (1 child)
but when the letter comes, compliance won't be optional
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @11:49PM
And, if no one complies with that letter?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 12, @11:48PM
It's just regular people putting this together. Not an army of engineers in lab coats. There are no transit levels in sight. Just regular people, carrying electronic gadgets out into the neighborhood, and setting them up.
OK, there is probably at least one STEM guy or gal involved, making suggestions for locations, and helping people to understand the gear they are setting up. But, it doesn't take a large cadre of college grads to supervise reasonably intelligent people through a project like this.
Make an actual interesting, germane, and relevant point and you may get away with Flamebait - 'Zumi
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 12, @11:58PM (1 child)
I look forward to future articles telling us all about the black residents of Detroit who have used this internet access to better their lives through self-education and learning, rather than just porn and tiktok.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 13, @12:12AM
1. At least those digital stewards will know a lot more about the working of the internet, that's as guaranteed as anything that already happened.
2. while it may not be a guarantee a specific end, the contrary (absence of internet access) is a guarantee that the end will never be reached.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 13, @12:05AM
Does the inner-city detroit still look like an ex-war zone?
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday August 13, @12:16AM
On Beta Colony, access to comconsoles was a fundamental right in the constitution.