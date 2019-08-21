In yet another bizarre twist to this story, Poly Network announced today in a Medium post that it has maintained daily contact with the hacker referred to as Mr White Hat. Poly Network claims that the hacker shared his concerns about "Poly Network’s security and overall development strategy" in the post.

Poly Network then offered Mr. White Hat a job as Chief Security Advisor of Poly Network. It's not uncommon for hackers to make living testing out the digital defense of large companies for a fee. The idea is: Who better to run your security than the person who robbed you?

#PolyNetwork has no intention of holding #mrwhitehat legally responsible and cordially invites him to be our Chief Security Advisor. $500,000 bounty is on the way. Whatever #mrwhitehat chooses to do with the bounty in the end, we have no objections. https://t.co/4IaZvyWRGz href="https://twitter.com/PolyNetwork2/status/1427574236483231749">August 17, 2021

[...] And if you're still keeping count, as of Friday, $340M was returned along with $238M to a multi-signature wallet with a remainder of $33M that's currently waiting to be unfrozen. Poly Network also took this moment to turn lemons into lemonade and announce the launch of a bug bounty program. Discovering vulnerabilities on their platform can score you up to $100,000.