[...] When we plugged the Razer device into Windows 10, the operating system automatically downloaded and installed the driver and the Razer Synapse software.

Since the RazerInstaller.exe executable was launched via a Windows process running with SYSTEM privileges, the Razer installation program also gained SYSTEM privileges

[...] When the Razer Synapse software is installed, the setup wizard allows you to specify the folder where you wish to install it. The ability to select your installation folder is where everything goes wrong.

When you change the location of your folder, a 'Choose a Folder' dialog will appear. If you press Shift and right-click on the dialog, you will be prompted to open 'Open PowerShell window here,' which will open a PowerShell prompt in the folder

]...] As this PowerShell prompt is being launched by a process with SYSTEM privileges, the PowerShell prompt will also inherit those same privileges.