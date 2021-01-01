from the Space-telescopes dept.
The day that seemed like it would never come, is closer. NASA's next-gen James Webb Space Telescope completes testing, is ready to pack up and ship out to launch:
Are we there yet? The next-generation James Webb Space Telescope -- the powerful successor to the famous (and famously old) Hubble Space Telescope -- has finally completed testing and is now ready to be packed up and shipped to its launch site. That's a big checkmark on the to-do list for the much-delayed observatory.
On Thursday, NASA announced the completion of testing, saying, "Webb's many tests and checkpoints were designed to ensure that the world's most complex space science observatory will operate as designed once in space."
The important part:
The telescope has been put through its paces while safely on the ground. In May, it opened its golden mirror for the last time on Earth. At one point, NASA had hoped to launch the telescope in 2007, so it's been a long road to reach the end of testing here in 2021.
Preparations for shipping the observatory will wrap up in September. It will need to travel from its current digs at Northrop Grumman's facilities in California, through the Panama Canal and all the way to French Guiana in South America. James Webb is scheduled to launch on an Ariane 5 rocket this fall, perhaps as soon as Oct. 31.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 27, @12:35PM
They better not be shipping it via FedEx or UPS. Those fuckers will damage your packages and refuse to compensate you, even though you paid for insurance, because "you didn't pack it correctly." Where I work, the shipping department even sent people to the "FedEx school" training in Memphis to be schooled in the proper way to pack things, and they still reject damage claims making it harder than pulling teeth to get the compensation you paid for. We had a wooden crate that had a forklift tyne puncture it, but it wasn't their fault because "we didn't pack it correctly." I have experience with this outside of work as well. A friend of mine shipped a box to me via UPS in its original packing and it was completely destroyed--not just dented or crunched, but destroyed--but my friend "didn't pack it correctly" so was only given the nominal $100 compensation rather than the amount of insurance bought.
I can see it now: "JWST solar shield broken in transit because it wasn't packed correctly"