Are we there yet? The next-generation James Webb Space Telescope -- the powerful successor to the famous (and famously old) Hubble Space Telescope -- has finally completed testing and is now ready to be packed up and shipped to its launch site. That's a big checkmark on the to-do list for the much-delayed observatory.

On Thursday, NASA announced the completion of testing, saying, "Webb's many tests and checkpoints were designed to ensure that the world's most complex space science observatory will operate as designed once in space."