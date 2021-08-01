from the out-of-the-abundance-of-the-heart-the-mouth-speaketh dept.
Online Trolls Also Jerks in Real Life: Aarhus University Study:
The internet doesn't turn people into assholes so much as it acts as a massive megaphone for existing ones, according to work by researchers at Aarhus University.
[...] the researchers used representative surveys and behavioral studies from the U.S. and Denmark to establish the reason why people broadly perceive the online environment as more hostile than offline interaction. A pre-print version of the article is available here.
The team considered the mismatch hypothesis, which in the context of online behavior refers to the theory that there is a conflict between human adaptation for face-to-face interpersonal interaction and the newer, impersonal online environment. That hypothesis more or less amounts to the idea that humans who would be nicer to each other in person might feel more inclined to get nasty when interacting with other pseudonymous internet users. The researchers found little evidence for that.
Instead, their data pointed to online interactions largely mirroring offline behavior, with people predisposed to aggressive, status-seeking behavior just as unpleasant in person as behind a veil of online anonymity, and choosing to be jerks as part of a deliberate strategy rather than as a consequence of the format involved. They also found some evidence that less hostile people simply aren't as interested in talking about politics on the internet. These results were similar in both the U.S. and Denmark, even though the two countries have very different political cultures with differing levels of polarization. [...]
"We found that people are not more hostile online than offline; that hostile individuals do not preferentially select into online (vs. offline) political discussions; and that people do not over-perceive hostility in online messages," the researchers wrote. "We did find some evidence for another selection effect: Non-hostile individuals select out from all, hostile as well as non-hostile, online political discussions."
Alexander Bor, a post-doc at the Aarhus University Political Science Department and co-author of the study, told Engineering & Technology there are "many psychological reasons" to get angry online, including that users "do not see the faces of those we are arguing with and the fast-paced written form of communication can easily lead to misunderstandings."
"Yet, we also know from psychological research that not everyone has a personality that is equally disposed to aggression," Bor told the site. "In the end, these personality differences turn out to be a much stronger driver of online hostility."
[...] Bor told Engineering & Technology that the results supported stricter enforcement of rules against hate speech, as it is "not born out of ignorance" and aggressive people are fully aware of how disruptive and harmful their actions are. "This is a democratic problem, given that social media plays a larger and larger role in political processes," he added.
Journal Reference:
Alexander Bor, Michael Bang Petersen. The Psychology of Online Political Hostility: A Comprehensive, Cross-National Test of the Mismatch Hypothesis, American Political Science Review (DOI: 10.1017/S0003055421000885)
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @01:15AM (2 children)
They must have used aristarchus the puppetmaster for a test subject.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @02:00AM (1 child)
Oh yeah! What's Hazu, chopped liver?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @02:03AM
No, but she'll happily chop your liver, along with other body parts, before she burns them.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Monday August 30, @01:16AM (1 child)
Jerks will just be jerks, offline or on...
Who would have thought?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @01:23AM
Grant money does not stink.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @01:26AM
That's going to need more investigation.
/My/ online Trolling is a response to idiots trying to lecture-down at me.
I pretty-much can't visit Reddit any more if I want to have a productive day..
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Monday August 30, @01:28AM
So... Lets see. To figure out if someone else is a jerk, you have to be one that is turned off by that persons behavior.
I would posit that what is most likely is that the researchers that think that people are jerks online, also think that their offline behavior is jerky too.
I'd love to know how old these researchers are, cuz when you grow up, you realize that everyone can be a jerk sometimes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @01:29AM (2 children)
Mini poll to see if this result replicates.
Reply while signed in, whether or not people say you are a jerk IRL.
We already know how you are online.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 30, @02:00AM (1 child)
No, people don't call me a jerk. They are far more likely to call me an asshole. I was often called a 'perfect asshole' when I was younger. Today, it's more likely to be "old asshole'. I would prefer that people gave me my proper title, that being 'asocial asshole', but you can't have everything your way.
Make an actual interesting, germane, and relevant point and you may get away with Flamebait - 'Zumi
(Score: 1) by NPC-131072 on Monday August 30, @02:09AM
Those of us on the morally and intellectually superior left do not have this problem. Ask Azuma, and you will burn in hell. You asshole!
(Score: 2) by HammeredGlass on Monday August 30, @01:40AM (1 child)
Weaklings were given an easy access to the internet and then ruined it with their soft skin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @02:09AM
Internet was for information exchange. Exchanging insults in its stead is the damn Eternal September.
(Score: 2) by optotronic on Monday August 30, @01:43AM (3 children)
It seems reasonable (to me) to try to make it harder for people to intentionally harm others (even mentally or emotionally). I assume most Americans would be against rules against hate speech (first amendment and all) but of course the first amendment doesn't guarantee an audience. On the other hand, as far as I know there are no laws against web sites (or other media) removing or refusing to publish hate speech, so, it can be suppressed, but only after publication or during review before publication, which is rare on web sites.
Would a law prohibiting hate speech or trolling make a difference? How about requiring a working unique email address for all posters? The latter would still allow anonymous posting, but it would be a little harder, presumably improving behavior somewhat.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Monday August 30, @01:48AM (2 children)
Sure, it would increase the legal latitude for government to monkey with your speech and other freedoms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @02:03AM
Racist!
(Score: 2) by optotronic on Monday August 30, @02:06AM
I could have been clearer. Would a law prohibiting hate speech or trolling reduce hate speech or trolling? Or would the trolls just figure out how to avoid the letter of the law or the rulings of the courts?
We seem to be able to restrict assault without too much disagreement on what assault is, but physical contact is vastly easier to define than potentially emotionally harming speech. The harm cannot be solely defined by the victim.