The Ragnarok gang, also known as Asnarok, closed up shop this week, publishing the news to their public website, according to a post published Thursday by analyst firm Recorded Future’s The Record, among other sources.

As a parting “gift,” the group released their decryptor, hardcoded with a master decryption key, for free as well on the portal. Previously, the site was primarily the place where Ragnarok would publish data from victims who refused to pay ransom.



“Ragnarok now becomes the third ransomware group that shuts down and releases a way for victims to recover files for free this summer, after the likes of Avaddon in June and SynAck earlier this month,” according to The Record.

[...] The gang is the latest ransomware group to shutter operations, due in part to mounting pressures and crackdowns from international authorities that already have led some key players to cease their activity. In addition to Avaddon and SyNack, two heavy hitters in the game — REvil and DarkSide – also closed up shop recently.

Other ransomware groups are feeling the pressure in other ways. An apparently vengeful affiliate of the Conti Gang recently leaked the playbook of the ransomware group after alleging that the notorious cybercriminal organization underpaid him for doing its dirty work.