from the magneto-lock-jaw dept.
DentalSlim weight-loss device literally locks your mouth shut:
UK and University of Otago researchers have presented a "world-first weight loss device," which attaches to the teeth and prevents patients from opening their mouths wider than 2 mm using "magnetic devices and custom-manufactured locking bolts."
The researchers say this medieval-sounding machine, which is fixed to the first molars with orthodontic cement by a dentist, doesn't restrict breathing or speech, but holds people to a liquid diet.
In a study published in the British Dental Journal, seven healthy, obese participants wore the devices for 14 days. They were given a commercially-available liquid diet to follow, giving them 1,200 kcal of energy per day. The mean weight loss over this period was 6.36 kg (14 lb).
[Insert obvious joke about politicians needing this here.]
Journal Reference:
Paul A. Brunton, Jithendra Ratnayake, H. Jonathan Bodansky, et al. An intraoral device for weight loss: initial clinical findings [open], British Dental Journal (DOI: 10.1038/s41415-021-3081-1)
(Score: 2) by deathlyslow on Friday September 03, @01:12PM
My cousin was born with several facial deformities. A cleft lip and pallet, severe under bite etc. When he had it repaired they had to break his lower jaw to get things lined up correctly. They wired his jaw shut but removed one molar. He ate whatever he wanted when ever he wanted. He'd chuck any and everything he wanted to eat in a big blender and puree it and suck it down with a straw, except for the smoked oysters, they are slimy enough as it is. I watched him make a ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard the works, chuck it in the blender with a glass of sweet tea and potato chips and let it rip. As you might be able to tell by the sweet tee reference, his neck was a little reddish. If a "dumb hillbilly" can figure out how to work around not being able to open their mouth, anyone can.