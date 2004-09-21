from the just-chill-man-chill dept.
New food freezing concept improves quality, increases safety and cuts energy use:
"A complete change over to this new method of food freezing worldwide could cut energy use by as much as 6.5 billion kilowatt-hours each year while reducing the carbon emissions that go along with generating that power by 4.6 billion kg, the equivalent of removing roughly one million cars from roads," said ARS research food technologist Cristina Bilbao-Sainz. She is with the Healthy Processed Foods Research Unit, part of ARS's Western Regional Research Center (WRRC) in Albany.
"These savings could be achieved without requiring any significant changes in current frozen food manufacturing equipment and infrastructure, if food manufacturers adopt this concept," Bilbao-Sainz added.
The new freezing method, called isochoric freezing, works by storing foods in a sealed, rigid container -- typically made of hard plastic or metal -- completely filled with a liquid such as water. Unlike conventional freezing in which the food is exposed to the air and freezes solid at temperatures below 32 degrees F, isochoric freezing preserves food without turning it to solid ice.
As long as the food stays immersed in the liquid portion, it is protected from ice crystallization, which is the main threat to food quality.
[...] Another benefit of isochoric freezing is that it also kills microbial contaminants during processing.
Journal Reference:
Analysis of global energy savings in the frozen food industry made possible by transitioning from conventional isobaric freezing to isochoric freezing, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews (DOI: 10.1016/j.rser.2021.111621)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Saturday September 04, @11:50PM (5 children)
You freeze the container AROUND the food, not necessarily the food itself???
You put the food into a rigid container filled with water and freeze it?
Not sure exactly from what I've read.....
Someone with more smarts know??
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 05, @12:18AM
You're not entirely wrong. I did some reading, and here's what I gleaned:
a) take a pressure vessel
b) fill it with your liquid medium (arguendo, water)
c) put your food into the liquid medium
d) make damn sure there's no air bubble because air will screw with things because of its compressibility
e) close your pressure vessel
f) drop the whole thing to freezing temperatures
g) this doesn't actually freeze all the water in it (Some freezes to ice, some doesn't.)
h) when you open the pressure vessel and remove your goodies, they're less freezer burned
I am very sceptical. I could be convinced, but I have serious questions. I am not sceptical about the physics; that part entirely checks out. The behaviour of water in the temperature/pressure envelope under discussion is quite well understood. The claim that this does less damage to food than conventional freezing, but also kills microorganisms on some notable level makes me suspicious. But that's the least of it.
What makes me really suspicious is the economics. Pressure vessels up to this task are not particularly light (shipping costs!), not particularly easy to get right in terms of a long, active service life, not particularly easy to purge of bubbles without additional steps, and will need to be in some freezing cold context anyway if you're not incorporating your refrigeration system into the vessels (very expensive) and will have to be repurged every time you opened a vessel to pull out some cherry tomatoes (or whatever). Compared to a pack of steak wrapped in butcher's paper, it's a shitshow of a process. To make it justifiable both the process, the cost of construction and distribution of the vessels and the transport of the additional vessels and liquid media would have to overcome the costs of refrigeration. This is ... let's call it a logistical challenge.
If I were to start a food preservation scheme, I would look into pickling solutions (seal and shelf stable!) canning solutions (one major energy input, then shelf stable for decades), desiccation solutions or some combination of the above. While I wouldn't describe this as exactly a solution looking for a problem, it looks as if it doesn't solve problems that I have, while it introduces new problems that I don't want.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 05, @12:24AM
Another Green Scam (tm)
Some non-paywalled stuff on the tech: https://peerj.com/articles/3322/ [peerj.com]
The tiny but relevant detail omitted in TFA is that the "sealed, rigid container" has to withstand the pressure of 2.000 atmospheres.
One can reliably expect, on unsealing the container, an unscheduled rapid disassembly of the content and whoever does the unsealing.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday September 05, @12:24AM (2 children)
Isochoric Freezing: A New Technology for Food Preservation [ift.org]
Based on this, they use an isotonic solution (e.g. water with a similar concentration of salt and sugar as in the human body, like Gatorade). Maybe no sugar.
They bring the temperature down to the freezing point of the solution. The solution exists in equilibrium at the phase transition point, so some of it is solid and the rest is liquid. The foods stay in the liquid portion, at the bottom I guess. As long as they are in the liquid, they don't get damaged by ice forming.
The metal containers (or lighter carbon fiber composites or hard phenolic thermosets) can be stored in existing commercial freezers, supposedly, which would make it easier and cheaper to implement.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]]
(Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Sunday September 05, @12:25AM (1 child)
Gatorade is isotonic!?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday September 05, @12:27AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sports_drink#Categories_of_sport_drinks [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]]
