China Steps in to Regulate Brutal '996' Work Culture
Chinese tech tycoon Jack Ma famously said it was a "blessing" for anyone to be part of the so-called "996 work culture"- where people work 9am to 9pm, six days a week.
Now, China's authorities have issued a stern reminder to companies that such punishing work schedules are in fact, illegal.
In a joint statement published last Thursday, China's top court and labour ministry detailed 10 court decisions related to labour disputes, many involving workers being forced to work overtime.
The cases covered various scenarios across a wide range of sectors, from tech to the media and construction. The one thing they had in common? The employers had lost.
"Legally, workers have the right to corresponding compensation and rest times or holidays. Complying with national working hours is the obligation of employers," the notice warned, adding that further guidelines will be developed to resolve future labour disputes.
[...] According to China's labour laws, a standard work day is eight hours-long, with a maximum of 44 hours a week. Any work beyond that requires extra pay for overtime.
But this has not been well enforced. In many of the country's biggest firms - particularly in the thriving tech sector - employees often work far longer hours and are not always compensated.
Employers Can't Require People to Work 72 Hours a Week, China's High Court Says
Workers in China have earned a victory over employers' onerous work schedules, as the Supreme People's Court says a common schedule that requires people to work 12 hours a day for six days a week is illegal.
In recent years, several worker deaths have been linked to such schedules, which are common in the tech industry and in other sectors, such as logistics.
One case highlighted in the high court's recent decision revolves around a man named Zhang. He was hired by a courier company last summer, working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week — the schedule that has become notorious under the shorthand "996" label.
Under Chinese law, monthly overtime totals are essentially limited to 36 hours. Zhang refused to work illegal amounts of overtime — as dictated by his schedule — and was fired. The courier company said Zhang failed to fulfill the requirements of his probation period. But he disagreed, and an arbitration panel ordered his former employer to pay him a month's salary of 8,000 yuan (about $1,237).
The high court affirmed that decision last week, saying that Zhang had been fired illegally and that the company's work policies run afoul of the law.
And I don't mean spend 996 in his luxury office but down on the sweatshop floor. Without knowing that it's gonna end in a week or two but that it will continue.
And then discuss this "blessing" with him.
my gut feeling is that the current chinese form of government won't last for much longer.
but strange things keep happening, it's not acting like a purely authoritarian "my way or the highway" government.
putin, lukashenko --- them I can understand. they take everything that they can, and putin is actually rational (although a complete psychopath, and his goals aren't very clear).
the chinese government is enslaving certain classes of people, fucking up hong kong and threatening taiwan.
at the same time, they seem fairly serious about climate action, there are several genuine anti-corruption moves, and they are fighting the super-rich (rather than getting on their good side).
it would be easy to dismiss this as a powergrab, but it's not that simple: they're not confiscating property and throwing the rich in jail; they are working to make them less rich in the long term by reinforcing the power of workers.
why would a totalitarian government give the gift of time to its people?
I can't reconcile these different actions as coming from a single agency, which tells me that I don't really understand China or its government.
