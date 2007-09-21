U.S. Air Force rescue teams have completed training in preparation for possible emergency bailouts of space launches by SpaceX and Boeing.

The training took place [in] the Atlantic Ocean and the Banana River near the Florida-based Patrick Space Force Base, the Air Force [said] in a press release.

[...] As part of the training, members of the 38th Rescue Squadron Blue Team performed free fall jumps and equipment drops into the water.

Rescue teams need to be proficient in safely landing in the ocean with gear, including with inflatable boats that can boats can be loaded with medical supplies, paddles and other supplies.

The Air Force said routine exercises like these keep teams ready for other rescue operations in other settings.

"It reassures them that if they do have an emergency, they know there's a team who is highly trained in these types of rescues," Tech. Sgt. Michael Galindo, 38th pararescueman and Blue Team section chief, said in the press release.

"It's important for us to constantly keep current on this type of jump because there's a lot that goes into it," Galindo said.