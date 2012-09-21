Stories
Tesla Model S Plaid Sets the Production EV Nürburgring Track Record at 7:35.579

posted by martyb on Sunday September 12, @02:17PM
upstart writes:

Tesla Model S Plaid sets the production EV 'Ring record at 7:35.579:

Tesla's new tri-motor technological terror -- the Model S Plaid -- finally got its day at Germany's famed and feared Nurburgring Nordschleife. It managed to set the official production electric vehicle record while it was there -- even with that goofy steering yoke.

Elon Musk announced the record on his Twitter account on Thursday, and while the sheet of paper he posted shows two times, the official time that Nurburgring officials count is the slower of the two at 7:35.579, rather than 7:30.909.

Tesla posted a video of the run on Friday, and the Nurburgring posted the same video, but with onscreen telemetry. While neither of them looks (or sounds) very fast, that's kind of the reality of modern cars, especially modern electric cars.

Watch it on YouTube

(I count myself fortunate to have driven a lap around the Grand Prix section of the Nürburgring in September 1997 when I was working on a project for FIA. Fun times! --martyb).

