The Pediatric Adolescent Virus Elimination Collaboratory will receive a total of up to $27.6 million over five years, the National Institutes of Health announced. The group plans to develop and test new early-intervention strategies that are designed to provide children remission and a cure from HIV without relying on the antiretroviral therapies that are currently used to treat both children and adults living with HIV.

The potential effectiveness of such strategies will initially be evaluated using the monkey form of HIV in nonhuman primate newborns at OHSU's Oregon National Primate Research Center and at Emory University's Yerkes National Primate Research Center. The collaboration will also focus on developing procedures, tools and techniques, such as imaging, that are specifically designed for infants, children and adolescents living with HIV.

[...] More information about this and other new pediatric HIV research funded by the National Institutes of Health is available in announcements from the NIH and Emory University.