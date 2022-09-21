22. SpaceX's proposal was selected and awarded despite its failure to meet a critical safety and technical requirement. The solitication requires offerors to propose one Flight Readiness Review ("FRR") prior to each launch of each HLS element, which includes each launch of all supporting spacecraft. [....] In spite of this clear deficiency in failing to have one Flight Readiness Review for each flight, NASA recognized the error in internal documents but ultimately failed to evaluate SpaceX's technical, management, or price proposals with respect to the extent of this error.

[....] 67. The Flight Readiness Review is, in large part, a safety review.

[....] 68. Many of the FRR Acceptance Criteria relate to ensuring the flight is safe: [....]