Judge releases redacted lunar lander lawsuit from Bezos’ Blue Origin against NASA-SpaceX contract:
The U.S. Federal Court of Claims on Wednesday released a redacted version of the lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin against NASA over the lucrative lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk’s SpaceX earlier this year.
Quotes from the lawsuit:
22. SpaceX's proposal was selected and awarded despite its failure to meet a critical safety and technical requirement. The solitication requires offerors to propose one Flight Readiness Review ("FRR") prior to each launch of each HLS element, which includes each launch of all supporting spacecraft. [....] In spite of this clear deficiency in failing to have one Flight Readiness Review for each flight, NASA recognized the error in internal documents but ultimately failed to evaluate SpaceX's technical, management, or price proposals with respect to the extent of this error.
[....] 67. The Flight Readiness Review is, in large part, a safety review.
[....] 68. Many of the FRR Acceptance Criteria relate to ensuring the flight is safe: [....]
Direct download of redacted lawsuit is here.
