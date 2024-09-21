from the how-much-are-you-willing-to-pay-for-those-repairs? dept.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/we-need-software-updates-forever
I recently did some Marie Kondo–inspired housecleaning: Anything that didn't bring me joy got binned. In the process, I unearthed some old gadgets that made me smile. One was my venerable Nokia N95, a proto-smartphone, the first to sport GPS. Another was a craptastic Android tablet—a relic of an era when each year I would purchase the best tablet I could for less than $100 (Australian!), just to see how much you could get for that little. And there was my beloved Sony PlayStation Portable. While I rarely used it, I loved what the PSP represented: a high-powered handheld device, another forerunner of today's smartphone, though one designed for gaming rather than talking.
These nifty antiques shared a common problem: Although each booted up successfully, none of them really work anymore. In 2014, Nokia sold off its smartphone division to Microsoft in a fire sale; then Microsoft spiked the whole effort. These moves make my N95 an orphan product from a defunct division of a massive company. Without new firmware, it's essentially useless. My craptastic tablet and PSP similarly need a software refresh. Yet neither of them can log into or even locate the appropriate update servers.
At some point even all remaining devices are broken physically. Do you still want the software to be maintained until forever?
I'd rather see the code being opened at a central space (think of an archive), including user documentation, provided binaries that were offered at the time AND instructions on how to build that code, basically the whole mumbo-jumbo. I often dig up old devices, but looking at the support section of the company that build it, I increasingly find that they don't have any record of the devices, that they once produced.
I've also had devices that I looked at the available code for some time, but didn't bother to start reverse engineering the build process.
Once you accept that, you can plan rationally.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday September 24, @09:42AM (1 child)
It's not really that we need updates forever. However, we need "right to repair". Which means: if the original company drops support, we need the possibility to maintain something ourselves, or to pay some third party to do so.
This means: A decision to drop support must include open-sourcing all hardware specifications and all software source code. This must include any required licenses, for example, if the company has patents on any of the technology. For IoT devices, this would also include code for the server, so that IoT functionality can be re-created.
Since companies may well not want to comply with this things, or may even be unable to (in the case of bankruptcy), all of these things should be placed in escrow at the time the product hits the market. For those not familiar, this is not an unsual thing. Back when I was part of a 2-person shop, we took on a big customer. This customer saw a risk: what happens, if the two of us were run over by the same bus? So we placed our source code in escrow, with regular updates (it just became part of the regular backup process). Customer representatives must be allowed to audit the escrow, to ensure that everything is there - part of consumer protection. No escrow? Product not allowed on the market.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday September 24, @09:47AM
I fail to see the need for the IoT server. Very likely because I fail to see the need of IoT.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Friday September 24, @09:43AM
I despise guys like the author of TFA. Bring your devices into a state that keeps them useful before mothballing. This is what I do with my tablets (the two I owned thus far). I make sure they can play video formats that I can support, I have enough useful apps (eReader, drawing, notetaking) so they can serve a purpose until they die. They cannot be updated anymore but are still useful. Stop consuming for the sake of it and make conscious choices if you want to get some life out of your devices.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday September 24, @09:44AM
And we need those buggy whips just because Mark Pesce has a sudden attack of andropause and recalls the good old times a Gameboy gave him a hard on.
So? Upcycle them, give them another purpose. Or recycle them. Not like there's a single solution for deprecated technology polluting the planet.
What next? You want the updates for ENIAC too?
