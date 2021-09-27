from the you-can-lead-a-horse-to-water dept.
A pill to treat Covid-19: 'We're talking about a return to, maybe, normal life'
Within a day of testing positive for covid-19 in June, Miranda Kelly was sick enough to be scared. At 44, with diabetes and high blood pressure, Kelly, a certified nursing assistant, was having trouble breathing, symptoms serious enough to send her to the emergency room.
[....] But the Kellys, who live in Seattle, had agreed just after their diagnoses to join a clinical trial at the nearby Fred Hutch cancer research center that's part of an international effort to test an antiviral treatment that could halt covid early in its course.
By the next day, the couple were taking four pills, twice a day. Though they weren't told whether they had received an active medication or placebo, within a week, they said, their symptoms were better. Within two weeks, they had recovered.
"I don't know if we got the treatment, but I kind of feel like we did," Miranda Kelly said. "To have all these underlying conditions, I felt like the recovery was very quick."
[....] At least three promising antivirals for covid are being tested in clinical trials, with results expected as soon as late fall or winter, said Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is overseeing antiviral development.
"I think that we will have answers as to what these pills are capable of within the next several months," Dieffenbach said.
An effective treatment would be great for those who get covid despite the availability of, or even having received, vaccinations.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Tuesday September 28, @10:09AM
Yep, that is exactly what we call the placebo effect. Over optimistic patient recovery. So, what was the point of this, again? Was not about horse de-wormer, or sheep-dip, so I cannot see the point.
You are currently banned from moderating. The last day of your ban is 2022-03-25.
(Score: 1) by splenolymph on Tuesday September 28, @10:25AM
There are already effective treatments.. OTC and cheap, it's just it's not in any pharmaceutical or government's interest in promoting them.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7833340/#!po=34.9057 [nih.gov]
But I understand it's the Nth vaccine booster that will solve this.