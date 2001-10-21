Louisiana's missing moon rock found in Florida thanks to broken gun:
A long-lost piece of the moon belonging to the state of Louisiana may have remained missing — if not also been discarded or destroyed — had the plaque on which it was mounted not attracted the eye of a Florida gun collector.
The man, who was looking for wood samples to use in the repair or replacement of his damaged gunstocks, purchased the Apollo 17 goodwill moon rock display without realizing what it was. The buyer, who requested to remain anonymous but resides in Merritt Island, near Cape Canaveral, said that he had likely purchased the plaque at a garage sale sometime over the past 15 years.
"I can't even tell you how long I owned it for," the man told collectSPACE.com after reaching out for information through a common contact. "I'm not even sure how much I paid for it. I buy plaques because I take the wood from the plaques and I send it over to my gunstock guy and he makes grips for my Colts and so forth."
"The wood [in the plaques] is such nice wood — that is what I buy them for," he said.
It was not until the past two years, when he was seeking a particular color wood for a repair, that he pulled the moon-rock-adorned plaque from one of the 15 to 16 boxes of plaques that he had amassed for his hobby.
"What the hell is this?" he recalled thinking after taking a good look at what was on the plaque for the first time. "Before I start stripping things off, I generally take a moment to read them."
The 10-inch-wide by 14-inch-tall (25 by 35 centimeters) plaque had mounted to its top a small lucite ball embedded with a 1.142-gram (0.04 ounces) sample of lunar rock, part of a larger piece of the moon collected by Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt in 1972. The moonwalkers dedicated the rock as a symbol of goodwill while standing on the lunar surface.
"This fragment is a portion of a rock from Taurus Littrow Valley of the Moon. It was part of a larger rock composed of many particles of different shapes and sizes, a symbol of the unity of human endeavor and mankind's hope for a future of peace and harmony," a metal plate affixed below the lucite-encased moon rock reads.
[...] After realizing what he had, the Florida man who had bought the goodwill moon rock reached out to the Louisiana's governor office. From there, he was directed to Louisiana State Museum.
"They wanted me to mail it out to them," the man recalled. "I said, 'I'm not mailing this thing out to you. I will hand deliver it,' and with that said, that is what I did."
"He did indeed hand over the moon rock to the museum," Steven Maklansky, interim director of the Louisiana State Museum, told collectSPACE in an interview. "We did take possession of the rock."
