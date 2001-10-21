The US Federal Aviation Authority[sic][*] (FAA) has said it will review safety concerns raised by whistleblowers at Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company.

The announcement comes after 21 current and former employees claimed the company had ignored safety concerns to gain an advantage in the space race.

Staff also complained of a culture of sexism within the company.

Blue Origin rejected the charges and said it stands by its safety record.

[...] Raising concerns over the standard of the company's flagship New Shepard rocket, which Mr Bezos travelled into space on in July, the essay writers said: "In the opinion of an engineer who has signed on to this essay, 'Blue Origin has been lucky that nothing has happened so far'."

[...] The FAA, which regulates rocket launches in the US, said that it "takes every safety allegation seriously, and the agency is reviewing the information".

In addition to the safety concerns, staff also claimed that the company's management embraces a "particular brand of sexism" under which numerous managers and senior staff displayed consistently inappropriate behaviour towards women.