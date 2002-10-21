from the security-versus-performance dept.
Windows 11 will hobble gaming performance by default on some prebuilt PCs:
Despite Microsoft's claims that "if you're a gamer, Windows 11 was made for you" you will need to watch out for future prebuilt PCs with the new OS factory installed. That's because the Big M is enabling more security features in PCs by default, and one in particular can seriously tank gaming performance.
In our testing, that can add up to as much as a 28% drop in average frame rates. And you thought the TPM 2.0 restrictions were a pain...
That sort of frame rate delta is like dropping down an entire tier of graphics card and, in these days where GPUs are so hard to come by, Microsoft gimping the performance of the chip in your newbuild machine would surely be hard for gamers to stomach.
The issue is Virtualization-Based Security (VBS), a setting introduced into Windows 10 which uses hardware and software virtualisation to enhance the security of your system. It basically creates an isolated subsystem that helps prevent malware from screwing your PC.
Microsoft explains it as follows: "VBS uses hardware virtualization features to create and isolate a secure region of memory from the normal operating system. Windows can use this 'virtual secure mode' to host a number of security solutions, providing them with greatly increased protection from vulnerabilities in the operating system, and preventing the use of malicious exploits which attempt to defeat protections."
[...] "In our testing with pre-release builds of Windows 11," UL tells us, "a feature called Virtualization-based Security (VBS) causes performance to drop. VBS is enabled by default after a clean install of Windows 11, but not when upgrading from Windows 10. This means the same system can get different benchmark scores depending on how Windows 11 was installed and whether VBS is enabled or not.
"We plan to add VBS detection to our benchmarks in a future update to help you compare scores fairly."
[...] The thing to note, though, is that VBS is not enabled by default for all clean installs of Windows 11.
Another setting to tweak in the registry.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Saturday October 02, @06:27PM
Why would anyone switch to Windows 11 in order to make their system perform worse? All these "features" in the name of security but at the end of the day it's still Windows and we all know how that will end. Now that Wine and/or Proton are bringing a huge number of games to Linux surely now is the time for people to switch? Especially if they're being told that their current system might not even run Windows 11. A well maintained Linux system is secure without all the bells and whistles Microsoft keep talking about and it's easy to keep it up to date because you don't have to run ****ing Windows Update!
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday October 02, @06:33PM
becomes even more relevant: "Can you turn it off, and if, how?"