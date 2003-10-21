This release also comes with some bad news; The HexChat project has been undermaintained for quite a while now. I’ve been involved with this project since I was a high school student but that is long past and I simply don’t have the time to dedicate to it any longer. The Windows builds in particular are very draining and in a poor state which has kept smaller releases from happening more frequently. If anybody out there doesn’t mind building things on Windows or wants to help with maintainance contact @TingPing on Libera.Chat.