HexChat IRC Client Developer Reaches Out for Help

Sunday October 03, @12:49PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

On October 1st, 2021, HexChat version 2.16.0 was released along with a, "help wanted" plea from the developer.

This release also comes with some bad news; The HexChat project has been undermaintained for quite a while now. I’ve been involved with this project since I was a high school student but that is long past and I simply don’t have the time to dedicate to it any longer. The Windows builds in particular are very draining and in a poor state which has kept smaller releases from happening more frequently. If anybody out there doesn’t mind building things on Windows or wants to help with maintainance contact @TingPing on Libera.Chat.

- 2.16.0 Changelog

