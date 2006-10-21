Stories
By End of 2021, Google Plans to Auto-Enroll 150 Million Users in Two-Step Verification; Creators Too

posted by martyb on Thursday October 07, @12:31AM
from the convenience-vs-security dept.
News

upstart writes:

By End Of 2021, Google Plans To Auto-Enroll 150 Million Users In Two-Step Verification And Require 2 Million Youtube Creators To Turn It On | Zdnet:

In honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google said it wanted to make sure their products are secure "by default."

Google announced on Tuesday that it will be auto-enrolling 150 million of their users in two-step verification by the end of 2021. The platform will also force two million YouTube creators to turn on two-step verification by the end of the year as well.

In a blog post, Google Chrome product Manager AbdelKarim Mardini and Google account security and safety director Guemmy Kim said the best way to keep users safe is to turn on security protections by default.

"For years, Google has been at the forefront of innovation in two-step verification (2SV), one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorized access to accounts and networks. 2SV is strongest when it combines both 'something you know' (like a password) and 'something you have' (like your phone or a security key)," the two explained.

"2SV has been core to Google's own security practices and today we make it seamless for our users with a Google prompt, which requires a simple tap on your mobile device to prove it's really you trying to sign in. And because we know the best way to keep our users safe is to turn on our security protections by default, we have started to automatically configure our users' accounts into a more secure state."

In addition to requiring 2SV -- also known as two-factor authentication -- Google said it checks the security of 1 billion passwords and works to protect Google's Password Manager, which is built directly into Chrome, Android and the Google App.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @12:38AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @12:38AM (#1185020)

    It's about security! That we use as a reason for you to ...

    ... have a cellular phone/similarly enabled tablet ...

    ... on which you run some of our software ...

    ... instead of considering other two-factor options.

    That's OK, we can all trust Alphabet! It's so much easier with their recommended medication!

    Fuck these guys with the business end of a saguaro.

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by looorg on Thursday October 07, @12:51AM

    by looorg (578) on Thursday October 07, @12:51AM (#1185023)

    Auto-enroll is that new corp-speak for forcing an upgrade on their users and their account(s)? Could be awkward when I eventually try to login then. I guess this is why they harass you with that "please attach a phone number to your gmail account for security". Like as if that will ever happen.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday October 07, @01:09AM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Thursday October 07, @01:09AM (#1185028)

    In honor of Consumertard Month, Google said it wanted to make sure their products sell smart phones "by default."

            Google announced on Tuesday that it will be auto-enrolling 150 million of their chumps in two-step verification, but only the kind that requires a smart phone, by the end of 2021. The platform will also force two million YouTube creators to turn on two-step verification and buy new smart phones by the end of the year as well.

            Dead from a blog post, Google Chrome product advertising Manager AbdelKarim Martini and Google account security advertising and smart phone sales director Gummy Kim said the best way to keep users safe is to turn on security protections by default and sell them lots of smart phones.

            "For years, Google has been at the forefront of shitovation in selling cell phones, one of the most reliable ways to make money. 2SV is strongest when it combines both 'something you know' (like a password) and 'something you have shoved up your ass' (like your glorious lovely praise all smart phones)," the two assholes explained.

            "2SV has been core to Google's own smart phone sales practices and today we make it seamless for our users with a Google prompt in their eyeballs, which requires a simple tap on your mobile device to prove it's really you trying to sign in, and it MUST BE A SMART PHONE DAMNIT! Because we say so!. And because we know the best way to keep our users spending money is to turn on our security protections by default, we have started to automatically configure our users' accounts into a more "secure" state. hahahaha"

            In addition to requiring 2SV -- also known as two-factor authentication and selling smart phones -- Google said it checks the security of 1 billion passwords, yea, we know your passwords and everything else about you, and works to protect Google's Password Manager, which is built directly into Chrumb, Assdroid and the Google Ass.

    So if you don't want a smart phone, then according to Google, you must go kill yourself.

