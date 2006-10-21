from the convenience-vs-security dept.
By End Of 2021, Google Plans To Auto-Enroll 150 Million Users In Two-Step Verification And Require 2 Million Youtube Creators To Turn It On | Zdnet:
In honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google said it wanted to make sure their products are secure "by default."
Google announced on Tuesday that it will be auto-enrolling 150 million of their users in two-step verification by the end of 2021. The platform will also force two million YouTube creators to turn on two-step verification by the end of the year as well.
In a blog post, Google Chrome product Manager AbdelKarim Mardini and Google account security and safety director Guemmy Kim said the best way to keep users safe is to turn on security protections by default.
"For years, Google has been at the forefront of innovation in two-step verification (2SV), one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorized access to accounts and networks. 2SV is strongest when it combines both 'something you know' (like a password) and 'something you have' (like your phone or a security key)," the two explained.
"2SV has been core to Google's own security practices and today we make it seamless for our users with a Google prompt, which requires a simple tap on your mobile device to prove it's really you trying to sign in. And because we know the best way to keep our users safe is to turn on our security protections by default, we have started to automatically configure our users' accounts into a more secure state."
In addition to requiring 2SV -- also known as two-factor authentication -- Google said it checks the security of 1 billion passwords and works to protect Google's Password Manager, which is built directly into Chrome, Android and the Google App.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 07, @12:38AM
It's about security! That we use as a reason for you to ...
... have a cellular phone/similarly enabled tablet ...
... on which you run some of our software ...
... instead of considering other two-factor options.
That's OK, we can all trust Alphabet! It's so much easier with their recommended medication!
Fuck these guys with the business end of a saguaro.
(Score: 3, Touché) by looorg on Thursday October 07, @12:51AM
Auto-enroll is that new corp-speak for forcing an upgrade on their users and their account(s)? Could be awkward when I eventually try to login then. I guess this is why they harass you with that "please attach a phone number to your gmail account for security". Like as if that will ever happen.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday October 07, @01:09AM
So if you don't want a smart phone, then according to Google, you must go kill yourself.