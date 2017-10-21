Stories
China Tests New Space Capability with Hypersonic Missile

posted by martyb on Sunday October 17, @10:02PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the zoom-zoom-boom dept.
/dev/random News

AnonTechie writes:

Launch in August of nuclear-capable rocket that circled the globe took US intelligence by surprise

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise.

Five people familiar with the test said the Chinese military launched a rocket that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising down towards its target.

The missile missed its target by about two-dozen miles, according to three people briefed on the intelligence. But two said the test showed that China had made astounding progress on hypersonic weapons and was far more advanced than US officials realised.

The test has raised new questions about why the US often underestimated China's military modernisation.

"We have no idea how they did this," said a fourth person.

[...] Two of the people familiar with the Chinese test said the weapon could, in theory, fly over the South Pole. That would pose a big challenge for the US military because its missiles defence systems are focused on the northern polar route.

[Source]: The Financial Times (May be Paywalled for Some)

[Alternative Source]: archive.today

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 17, @10:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 17, @10:42PM (#1187806)
    We've given them all the manufacturing, and no longer have the huge pool of skilled workers who might have feedback for the engineers.
