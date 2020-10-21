from the 1984-was-not-supposed-to-be-a-blueprint dept.
Nine UK schools start scanning children’s faces to take their lunch money:
Several schools in Scotland are set to start using facial recognition software to allow pupils to pay for their lunches.
The system, installed in nine sites in North Ayrshire, scans the faces of pupils at the tills in order to save time during the busy lunch hour.
It checks them off against a register of faces stored on the school’s servers and replaces software that used fingerprint scanners.
The company that installed the systems claim they are more Covid-secure and help speed up the queue, with each transaction now taking just five seconds, The Financial Times reported.
David Swanston, the managing director of CRB Cunninghams, the company that installed the systems, told the FT: ‘In a secondary school you have around about a 25 minute period to serve potentially 1,000 pupils. So we need fast throughput at the point of sale.’
But privacy campaigners claim it further normalises the technology which is often used without the consent of those being tracked.
[...] North Ayreshire council claims the majority of parents have given consent for the system because they recognise that it makes the process easier.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday October 21, @06:18AM (1 child)
Bullies during my school time threatened to beat your face up if you didn't hand over the lunch money.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday October 21, @07:07AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by coolgopher on Thursday October 21, @06:39AM (1 child)
The better alternative would be to not charge the kids for lunch. Worked well back in my day. And it was more efficient, since we didn't have to wait another five seconds per person...
(Score: 3, Informative) by FatPhil on Thursday October 21, @07:06AM
Secondary school 1(private): dunno at all, I think it cost money - I took sandwiches instead, but had one one-hour shift
Secondary school 2(private): 2-week chosen-in-advance-from-3-things rotating menu, had a card with the 10 choices that you waved at the door, was no slower than food serving so didn't slow anything down. One one-hour shift. Paid in advance per term. Leftovers were free. I ate a lot of those.
College(state): Pay for what you take cafeteria, open basically most of the day. (In the first year it was slightly different, but I have forgotten what existed before it reinvented itself as a terrible cafe.)
The closest to "checking" was the 2nd secondary school, and that was "something you have" rather than "something you are" authentication, and it worked fine.
I believe the Scots have solved a problem of their own creation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 21, @07:13AM
The majority of parents had no real choice because you made this the only option other than “make and bring your own lunch”.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 21, @07:36AM
I do the exact same thing, except I beat them up between scanning their faces and taking their money.