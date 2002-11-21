"The issue is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19."

SpaceX's fourth crewed launch to the International Space Station on board a Crew Dragon spacecraft had to be delayed yet again — this time due to a medical issue.

The mission, dubbed Crew-3, was initially slated for Sunday, but has been pushed to no earlier than Saturday. The launch was already pushed to Wednesday due to "unfavorable" weather over the weekend.

NASA has yet to reveal details regarding the "minor medical issue [...]