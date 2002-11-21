from the keeping-spacefright-safe dept.
NASA Delays SpaceX Launch Due to "Medical Issue":
"The issue is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19."
SpaceX's fourth crewed launch to the International Space Station on board a Crew Dragon spacecraft had to be delayed yet again — this time due to a medical issue.
The mission, dubbed Crew-3, was initially slated for Sunday, but has been pushed to no earlier than Saturday. The launch was already pushed to Wednesday due to "unfavorable" weather over the weekend.
NASA has yet to reveal details regarding the "minor medical issue [...]
SpaceX's Crew-3 astronaut launch for NASA delayed by 'minor medical issue':
NASA did not identify which crewmember is experiencing the medical issue, nor did it describe the issue in any detail. It's unclear if and when we'll learn much more, given the privacy concerns and considerations surrounding health.
The Crew-3 astronauts remain in quarantine at KSC, agency officials said. This is part of normal prelaunch routine. The Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 "are in good shape and will remain at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy," NASA officials wrote in the update.
[...] The agency is still evaluating dates for the departure of Crew-2 [...]
NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 Launch Delayed from Nov. 3:
Teams will continue to monitor crew health as they evaluate potential launch opportunities at the end of the week. The earliest possible opportunity for launch is 11:36 p.m. EDT Saturday, Nov. 6.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 03, @01:58AM
> True, but Edge is better than Chrome already, which many Linux users use
Neither are a good fit for most Linux users who have a philosophy they believe in, often times mistaken for a religious zealot by people who don’t have any such philosophy to believe in.
Both are proprietary leaving Chromium as the Free Open Source Software (FOSS) winner here.
M$ has BILLIONS and could’ve made their own browser from the ground up, but they chose, IMO, the sneaky approach of using Google’s code to make Edge. This reminds me of the predatory insects who hatch in or on their prey and eventually consume them.
> I give Microsoft credit for porting Edge to Linux even with such a small market share potential.
IMO, Don’t underestimate M$’s plans here. Never underestimate M$. Look at what happened during the Novell and M$ “partership”, Novell is dead. Research the companies’ futures who have decided to partner up with them. It’s a One Microsoft Way world, remember this.
IMO, If they truly loved open source, Edge wouldn’t be proprietary and sneaked into the Linux world. DirectX wouldn’t be proprietary and used to retain Linux gamers who keep a Windows machine around just for the purpose of gaming. I could go on about M$ proprietary apps and Linux but that’s another story.
Don’t underestimate people being paid, mostly 3rd world, to blog/post glowing and fake reviews of a proprietary offering. You just don’t understand how powerful M$ is and what their end game is with Linux/open source.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday November 03, @02:10AM
Someone got themselves caught in their space suit zipper? ;)
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---