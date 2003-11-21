from the DIY-1984 dept.
Canon have just unveiled their entry for the Worst Idea in Tech competition for 2021, an AI-camera that watches you 24/7 and streams anything it thinks is interesting.
Canon Unveils its First Smart Camera set to Transform how Families Photograph :
Canon Europe today introduces the PowerShot PX, a small, smart and friendly camera, which automatically captures high-quality 11.7MP images and 60p Full HD video. Part of Canon's continued commitment to redefining imaging technology, the PowerShot PX's smart features such as automatic capture of still imagery and video are set to reimagine how families capture memories.
[...] With automatic capture and priority shooting, the PowerShot PX is an innovative addition to the home that complements photographers' existing cameras, and a shining example of Canon's technology algorithm and the forward-thinking features constantly being added to its product line-up.
Here's granddad picking his nose! Here's dad scratching his butt! Here's [use your imagination] ...
Not to mention what will happen with the inevitable vulnerabilities that get disclosed that allow any random stranger to get AI-chosen video sequences of your children.
Anonymous Coward
Premise: The last good thing that Canon made was the print engine for early HP LaserJet printers. These lasted and lasted.
Anonymous Coward
Fuck it, too many idiots with always-on cameras, stupid Teslas recording people automatically, goddamn door bells recording everything.
I have nothing to hide but for some strange reason I don't like being surveilled 24/7. I don't mind someone with home and car cameras, but so many are sending data to corporate centers. We desperately need laws to stop the mass invasions of privacy with serious consequences for any company or person not doing due diligence to protect society from their devices. If you want your public facing camera to use cloud storage it had better be encrypted at least and NOT have some stupid EULA that lets a corp use such private data.
DannyB
What if there were an AI system that could point you to locations, however small, where there is NO camera coverage at all?
Beware of strangers baring gifts.
Anonymous Coward
Here's your mom sucking my d*ck. Oh wait, I didn't imagine that.
captain normal
It may be the worst tech idea of 2021, but it will be hard to top the chip in a printer ink cartridge that borks the whole printer and scanner if one color is low.
https://hothardware.com/news/canon-slapped-with-lawsuit-for-killing-scanner-function-when-printer-ink-runs-out [hothardware.com]
bzipitidoo
Citizens, for our own good, we should install these cameras in our bathrooms, to monitor our bowel movements for health. Upon detection of an issue, the IoT bathroom cam will inform your doctor and call 911, just like that Apple iphone car crash detection system. Further, to maintain moral standards, the system will also call the police if any deviant sexual behavior is detected. Remember, masturbation is self-pollution!
At which point, I'd build a latrine surrounded by hedges in the back yard