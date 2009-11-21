from the sweet-dreams dept.
Bedtime linked with heart health:
Going to sleep between 10:00 and 11:00 pm is associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease compared to earlier or later bedtimes, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal – Digital Health, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1
"The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning," said study author Dr. David Plans of the University of Exeter, UK. "While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health."
While numerous analyses have investigated the link between sleep duration and cardiovascular disease, the relationship between sleep timing and heart disease is underexplored. This study examined the association between objectively measured, rather than self-reported, sleep onset in a large sample of adults.
The study included 88,026 individuals in the UK Biobank recruited between 2006 and 2010. The average age was 61 years (range 43 to 79 years) and 58% were women. Data on sleep onset and waking up time were collected over seven days using a wrist-worn accelerometer. Participants completed demographic, lifestyle, health and physical assessments and questionnaires. They were then followed up for a new diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, which was defined as a heart attack, heart failure, chronic ischaemic heart disease, stroke, and transient ischaemic attack.
[...] He concluded: "While the findings do not show causality, sleep timing has emerged as a potential cardiac risk factor – independent of other risk factors and sleep characteristics. If our findings are confirmed in other studies, sleep timing and basic sleep hygiene could be a low-cost public health target for lowering risk of heart disease."
Journal Reference:
Nikbakhtian, Shahram, Reed, Angus B, Obika, Bernard Dillon, et al. Accelerometer-derived sleep onset timing and cardiovascular disease incidence: a UK Biobank cohort study [open], European Heart Journal - Digital Health (DOI: 10.1093/ehjdh/ztab088)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 09, @03:30PM (1 child)
For the Greatness of the chinaman race, the President-for-Life and 18-holes-in-1 Chairman Xi declares bedtime for all at 10pm. Those failing to comply will get a smack bottom.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 09, @03:32PM
I could be mistaken, but I have seen things on SN giving me the impression some people like smack bottoms.
It is a reasoned personal choice for Big Bird to get vaccinated. He's not some kind of puppet.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday November 09, @03:30PM
I go to bed by 10:30. That is PM, just to avoid confusion.
And I don't drink alcohol. So that's TWO things I'm doing wrong.
I am not aware of any government regulations (yet) mandating my bedtime or sobriety.
It is a reasoned personal choice for Big Bird to get vaccinated. He's not some kind of puppet.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday November 09, @03:32PM
Is that 10:00 according to standard time or daylight savings time?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 09, @03:42PM (1 child)
I can go to bed at 10:30 PM but not fall asleep until after 11:00 PM and wake up at 4:00 AM for whatever reason. Maybe fall back asleep for another hour or two yet that is not 8 hours of sleep. Does not seem very healthy to me. Everyone's body clock is not on the same time. This may work for some though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 09, @03:45PM
Thanks for sharing. It's a cool story. Any updates on diet or other aspect of your dreary life?
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday November 09, @03:51PM
Some do it in a timezone they don't live in, ok, but aside of that...
(Score: 3, Touché) by Snotnose on Tuesday November 09, @04:01PM
Going to bed between 10 and 11 only gives 1 hour of sleepy time. I prefer 7-8 hours.
If at first you don't succeed use a bottle opener. It's probably not a screw off cap.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 09, @04:41PM
I went to bed at 11:01 last night, and I have no heart pro UUHHGH!