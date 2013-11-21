from the cough-cough-cough dept.
COP26 climate deal includes historic reference to fossil fuels but doesn't meet urgency of the crisis:
The COP process has tried and failed for years to include an acknowledgment that the climate crisis has been caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Coal is the single biggest source of greenhouse gases and phasing it out was a key priority of COP26 President Alok Sharma.
But despite that progress, the text doesn't reflect the urgency expressed by international scientists in their "code red for humanity" climate report published in August. Rather, it defers more action on reducing fossil fuel emissions to next year. The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported the world needs to roughly halve emissions over the next decade.
Also at Washington Post and www.aljazeera.com
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday November 14, @12:10AM
What "urgency" are you expecting? Any "For sale" signs on the those nice planes they rode in on?
Have the next shindig at a power plant, or a coal mine. Or at least somewhere with better weather than Scotland in November..
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 14, @12:45AM
Think of just how narions aren't required to include their military fossil fuel use in calculating their national goals - and the US military is the largest fossil fuel consumer on the planet.
3.0° is more likely.