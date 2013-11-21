Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

COP26 Climate Deal Includes Historic Reference to Fossil Fuels but Doesn't Meet Urgency of a Crisis

posted by martyb on Saturday November 13, @11:46PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the cough-cough-cough dept.
News

upstart writes:

COP26 climate deal includes historic reference to fossil fuels but doesn't meet urgency of the crisis:

The COP process has tried and failed for years to include an acknowledgment that the climate crisis has been caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Coal is the single biggest source of greenhouse gases and phasing it out was a key priority of COP26 President Alok Sharma.

But despite that progress, the text doesn't reflect the urgency expressed by international scientists in their "code red for humanity" climate report published in August. Rather, it defers more action on reducing fossil fuel emissions to next year. The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported the world needs to roughly halve emissions over the next decade.

Also at Washington Post and www.aljazeera.com

Original Submission


«  Humans Hastened the Extinction of the Woolly Mammoth
COP26 Climate Deal Includes Historic Reference to Fossil Fuels but Doesn't Meet Urgency of a Crisis | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday November 14, @12:10AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Sunday November 14, @12:10AM (#1195997) Journal

    What "urgency" are you expecting? Any "For sale" signs on the those nice planes they rode in on?

    Have the next shindig at a power plant, or a coal mine. Or at least somewhere with better weather than Scotland in November..

    --
    Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 14, @12:45AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 14, @12:45AM (#1196003)
    Hosted by the UK, which post-Brexit is also a joke, hosted by Boris Johnson, a joke of a politician. And almost everyone is in denial that there is no hope in hell of meeting either the 1.5° or 2.0° limits.

    Think of just how narions aren't required to include their military fossil fuel use in calculating their national goals - and the US military is the largest fossil fuel consumer on the planet.

    3.0° is more likely.

(1)