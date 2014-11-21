SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit:
SpaceX expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites on Saturday with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida.
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:19 a.m. EST and deployed the satellites about 16 minutes after launch.
The rocket's reusable first stage, which has been used for multiple launches, including the first crewed test flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, successfully returned and landed on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.
Earlier this week, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years.
It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center to reach the glittering outpost.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites after upgrading user antennas - SpaceNews:
[...] In addition to launching four other Starlink missions, the booster was used for SpaceX’s Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21 and Transporter-1 missions.
SpaceX’s latest mission marked the 25th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket in 2021. Many of these missions have deployed Starlink broadband satellites for the rapidly expanding constellation.
To date, SpaceX has launched more than 1,800 Starlink satellites to build out global coverage.
[...] Starlink is serving about 140,000 users across 20 countries, according to a presentation SpaceX filed with the Federal Communications Commission Nov. 10, up about 40,000 from what it reported in August.
It said it had received more than 750,000 “orders/deposits globally” for the service.
However, pandemic-related silicon shortages have been delaying production and impacting its ability to fulfill orders.
Antennas have been a major sticking point for the company as it heavily subsidizes them to encourage adoption.
On Nov. 10, the FCC approved a new Starlink antenna that SpaceX has said would be cheaper to produce, although it continues to charge customers $499 for the hardware needed to connect to Starlink’s services.
The new rectangular dish is also thinner and lighter than its circular predecessor.
Starlink’s beta users have been using a 23-inch-wide, 16-pound circular user terminal for more than a year where the broadband services are available. They now have the option of buying a dish that is 12 inches wide and 19 inches long, weighing 16 pounds.