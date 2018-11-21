Etisalat Group, a leading telecom group in emerging markets, and AI and cloud computing company Group 42 have announced plans to merge their data centre businesses.

A total of twelve data centres will be combined in the new joint venture business operating under the name Khazna Data Centres, creating the UAE's largest data centre provider. Khazna is an existing data centre company with a three-facility portfolio, which will now expand significantly.

The combined business will be the largest data centre provider in the UAE, with around 300MW of capacity, according to the Data Centre Developments website.