100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US in one year, a record:
During a one-year period from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from a drug overdose in the US, according to provisional data from the National Vital Statistics System, a government network for sharing public-health data. The number is a record for the US and means about 274 people died each day.
In December 2020, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounded the alarm on an increase in overdose deaths -- more than 93,000 in 2020. Factors compounding the existing overdose epidemic may include the financial and emotional burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, along with COVID-era problems in getting health care and mental health services.
Fatal overdoses continue to be driven by opioids, particularly the extremely potent fentanyl. Overdose deaths involving fentanyl or other synthetic opioids increased 12-fold from 2013 to 2019, the CDC reported.
Fentanyl, which is legal if it's prescribed to treat severe pain, is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, the CDC says. Nonprescription fentanyl is illegal, which means it doesn't undergo any testing or safety regulations. Heroin, cocaine and other drugs are often laced with fentanyl, so people who overdose on fentanyl may not even know they consumed it or may have underestimated how much fentanyl was in the other drug.
The US Drug Enforcement Agency says that without laboratory testing, there's no way to know the amount of fentanyl in a pill or drug. Test strips people can use to check whether a drug contains fentanyl can be found at some public health clinics, including syringe services programs. But they don't reveal the amount of fentanyl in the drug; they only show its presence.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Saturday November 20, @12:47PM
Why isn't the US using it's diplomatic pressure towards stopping the Fentanyl trade? The specific Chinese nationals producing and exporting Fentanyl are known, drug cartels are lacing other drugs with it because it's being provided to them cheaply and they don't care about the danger to the users (obviously). The 'ruling class' in the US seem to care even less, law enforcement cares to the extent that it creates an asset forfeiture opportunities.
What a screwed up clusterfuck.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 20, @01:22PM (1 child)
The government throws people's lives into the trash, they are going to turn to drugs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 20, @01:58PM
It's so easy to blame government for your own problems.
Especially when the only "news" you watch and read is propaganda.
Fox, Breitbart, and OANN are even more addictive than heroin and fentanyl, and will give you an even more distorted view of reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 20, @02:02PM
