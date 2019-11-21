During a one-year period from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from a drug overdose in the US, according to provisional data from the National Vital Statistics System, a government network for sharing public-health data. The number is a record for the US and means about 274 people died each day.

In December 2020, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounded the alarm on an increase in overdose deaths -- more than 93,000 in 2020. Factors compounding the existing overdose epidemic may include the financial and emotional burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, along with COVID-era problems in getting health care and mental health services.

Fatal overdoses continue to be driven by opioids, particularly the extremely potent fentanyl. Overdose deaths involving fentanyl or other synthetic opioids increased 12-fold from 2013 to 2019, the CDC reported.

Fentanyl, which is legal if it's prescribed to treat severe pain, is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, the CDC says. Nonprescription fentanyl is illegal, which means it doesn't undergo any testing or safety regulations. Heroin, cocaine and other drugs are often laced with fentanyl, so people who overdose on fentanyl may not even know they consumed it or may have underestimated how much fentanyl was in the other drug.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency says that without laboratory testing, there's no way to know the amount of fentanyl in a pill or drug. Test strips people can use to check whether a drug contains fentanyl can be found at some public health clinics, including syringe services programs. But they don't reveal the amount of fentanyl in the drug; they only show its presence.