Aspirin Linked With Increased Risk of Heart Failure in New Study:
The influence of aspirin on heart failure is controversial. This study aimed to evaluate its relationship with heart failure incidence in people with and without heart disease and assess whether using the drug is related to a new heart failure diagnosis in those at risk.
The analysis included 30,827 individuals at risk for developing heart failure who were enrolled from Western Europe and the US into the HOMAGE study. "At risk" was defined as one or more of the following: smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Participants were aged 40 years and above and free of heart failure at baseline. Aspirin use was recorded at enrolment and participants were classified as users or non-users. Participants were followed up for the first incidence of fatal or non-fatal heart failure requiring hospitalization.
The average age of participants was 67 years and 34% were women. At baseline, a total of 7,698 participants (25%) were taking aspirin. During the 5.3-year follow-up, 1,330 participants developed heart failure.
The investigators assessed the association between aspirin use and incident heart failure after adjusting for sex, age, body mass index, smoking, alcohol use, blood pressure, heart rate, blood cholesterol, creatinine, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and treatment with renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, beta-blockers, and lipid-lowering drugs. Taking aspirin was independently associated with a 26% raised risk of a new heart failure diagnosis.
Journal Reference:
Blerim Mujaj, Zhen-Yu Zhang, Wen-Yi Yang, et al. Aspirin use is associated with increased risk for incident heart failure: a patient‐level pooled analysis [open], ESC Heart Failure (DOI: 10.1002/ehf2.13688)
(Score: 2) by Revek on Tuesday November 23, @03:12PM (2 children)
Lets face it, people with heart conditions are usually told to take a aspirin a day.
If you have a heart condition you will more often die from some sort of heart related complication.
Since they take aspirin and have a heart condition the numbers will overlap.
This reminds me of the "link' between antidepressants and teen suicide.
(Score: 2) by exaeta on Tuesday November 23, @03:28PM
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday November 23, @03:38PM
There are an awful lot of confounding factors given that pretty much any risk factor for heart failure results in doctors recommending daily aspirin. Enough so that it would be really hard to find subjects with (for example) afib who don't take daily aspirin.
Pretty much anyone with an inflammatory disease will be a regular user of aspirin and at elevated risk of heart failure.
